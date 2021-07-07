Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners refuse to give up on Serie A ace, club submit offer for Ligue 1 star and more - 7th July 2021

Arsenal’s fate in the upcoming season could hinge on their performance in the transfer market this summer. The Gunners are planning wholesome changes to their squad after an underwhelming season that saw them finish eighth in the Premier League.

However, Mikel Arteta will not have a chance to test his team’s mettle in Europe next season, and that could affect his strategy in the market.

Arsenal is eager to revamp their midfield before the end of August. The Gunners are also attempting to shore up their defense despite having one of the best defensive records in the recently concluded campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 7, 2021.

Arsenal refuse to give up on Serie A ace

Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal has not given up on Manuel Locatelli despite Juventus leading the race for his signature, according to JuveFC via Calciomercato. The Sassuolo midfielder is among the stars of the Italian team that has reached the finals of Euro 2020.

The Serie A side is aware of his rising stocks and will allow Locatelli to leave for the right price. The Gunners hold an interest in the player who has his heart set on a move to Turin.

🚨 Arsenal are set to make a new bid to Sassuolo of €40M for Manuel Locatelli.



[@skysport] #afc pic.twitter.com/hr0VQbFVBL — now.arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@now_arsenaI) July 5, 2021

Arsenal is looking to bolster their midfield this summer with quite a few of their current stars set to leave the Emirates. Mikel Arteta has identified Locatelli as a target, and the Gunners have even submitted an offer for the Italian.

However, Sassuolo is currently engaged in talks with the Bianconeri, who are the player’s destination of choice. The deal has not yet materialized, and the Premier League giants believe they have a shot at securing Locatelli’s services.

Arsenal submit offer for Ligue 1 star

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal has submitted an opening offer for Houssem Aouar, according to The Express via Le10 Sport. Mikel Arteta was interested in the Lyon midfielder last summer, and the Gunners submitted two bids for his services.

However, both were rejected by the Ligue 1 side. The Premier League giants have revived their interest in the Frenchman this year, and negotiations with Lyon are progressing well.

🚨Exclusive 🚨 : Arsenal have made an offer for Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 . Lyon wants €25m to €30m. [Le10 Sport] pic.twitter.com/oYqjnBqDvO — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 6, 2021

Arsenal targeted Thomas Partey last summer after failing to secure Aouar, but the Ghanian’s first season at the Emirates has not been up to the mark.

Gunners contemplating move for Real Madrid youngster

Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal is contemplating a move for Miguel Gutierrez, according to The Hard Tackle via ABC. The Gunners have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of the Spaniard, who has a €40 million release clause in his contract.

The 19-year-old has been with Real Madrid since 2011 and broke into the first team last season amid an injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Spaniard’s future is up in the air as he is not guaranteed first-team action in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal is attempting to take advantage of the situation and lure Gutierrez to the Emirates. The Gunners believe he could be a fine understudy for Kieran Tierney.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar