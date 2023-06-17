Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain frontrunners for Declan Rice; club want Ilkay Gundogan, and more - June 17, 2023

Arsenal are busy with their plans to upgrade the squad ahead of the new season. Mikel Arteta's team narrowly missed out on the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, so the Spaniard is looking for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain the frontrunners to lap up West Ham United Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are eying a move for Ilkay Gundogan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 17, 2023:

Arsenal remain frontrunners for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is likely to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal remain the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder is set to leave West Ham United this year, and a move to the Emirates could be on the cards. The Gunners have already failed with an opening bid for the 24-year-old, but are expected to return with a better offer soon.

On the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Jones said that Manchester United could be an option for Rice if a move to Arsenal doesn't materialise.

"There is a lot that has gone on up to this moment. They are still the frontrunners. Rice is a family man; there’s no doubt about that; it’s a very close unit he has, and he has a young child, but Manchester is not far away and Rice is a grown man, and he could get his head around that if the Arsenal thing totally didn’t work out,” said Jones.

He added:

“He does (want to join Arsenal); ideally he does, and ideally he will get what he wants. It’s all a part of the negotiating tactics; it’s very rare for a club to just give a player what they want straight away, but they have to show there is scope for negotiation."

Rice's contract with the Hammers runs out at the end of next season, but he's not planning to sign a new deal.

Gunners want Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Ilkay Gundogan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder enjoyed another spectacular season with Manchester City, helping the club to a historic treble. The 32-year-old ended the campaign with 11 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across competitions.

However, Gundogan's contract with the Ciyizens runs out at the end of the month, but he hasn't signed an extension yet. City remain keen to keep him at the Etihad and have already offered him a new deal. However, his suitors are lining up to sign him on a Bosman move. The Gunners are also also hot on his heels, along with Barcelona.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the north London side have already initiated contact with the German midfielder.

"They are interested in Gundogan, for sure. They had some conversations, but Gundogan's situation is complicated. Manchester City offered a new deal for one more season, with an option for a further year.

"Barcelona have offered a three-year deal to Gundogan, and Saudi clubs are trying crazy things to convince the player, so it's a very open race and not easy at all," said Romano.

Gundogan could be a valuable addition to Arteta's relatively young squad.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with Kai Havertz, according to Football Transfers.

The German forward is ready to leave Chelsea this summer, and the Emirates outfit are planning to lap him up. Havertz has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. The Blues are willing to let him go as they look to streamline their squad ahead of a defining campaign.

Arteta remains keen to add the 24-year-old to his ranks this year, and the player has reportedly agreed terms to move to the Emirates. However Arsenal are struggling to strike an agreement with Chelsea regarding the move.

The two clubs remain quite far apart in their valuation of Havertz. The Blues are looking for £70 million for the German forward, but the Gunners are only ready to pay around £55 million.

