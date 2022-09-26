Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain interested in Lyon midfielder; club not in talks to sign Juventus forward, and more - September 26, 2022

Arsenal will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (October 1) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to pick up a win over his local rivals to keep his team top of the pile.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side are not in talks to sign a Juventus forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 26, 2022:

Arsenal remain interested in Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Houssem Aouar, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The French midfielder has gone from strength to strength since rising through the ranks at the club. However, he has struggled for game time this campaign and looks set to leave this summer when his contract expires.

The Gunners remain eager to take him to the Emirates after failing in their previous efforts. Aouar's ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or deep lying playmaker makes him an enticing proposition for Arteta. However, the north London side could face competition from Juventus and Newcastle United for his signature.

Gunners not in talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic, says Fabrizio Romano

Dusan Vlahovic is not in negotiations to move to the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are not in talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic in 2023.

The Serb was a long-term target for the north London side but opted to join Juventus from Fiorentina in January. Recent reports have claimed that the Gunners remain in the hunt for the 22-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club are not in touch with the player.

"At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing between Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal. We can’t predict the future, but as of now, there’s not even a direct contact. Vlahovic is key player for Juventus, and they invested €75m plus add-ons for him, so it’s (move to Arsenal) extremely unlikely,” said Romano.

Romano added that Vlahovic's struggles this season are partly due to the team's collective poor form.

“He was great last season with Juventus; this year all the players are not performing, so I don’t think it’s Vlahovic’s fault that he’s not yet performed at his very best,” said Romano.

Vlahovic has registered four goals from eight appearances this season.

Arsenal were close to securing Federico Valverde in 2014

Federico Valverde was very close to moving to the Emirates eight years ago.

Arsenal were close to securing the signature of Federico Valverde in 2014 before he joined Real Madrid, according to AS via Caught Offside.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been outstanding for the La Liga giants recently. However, he could have been plying his trade at the Emirates had things turned out differently.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Federico Valverde in 2014, then at Penarol, after scout Francis Cagigao recommended him to Arsène Wenger & convinced the player, his family & his agent that a move to Arsenal was the best one for him. [AS] #afc Arsenal ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Federico Valverde in 2014, then at Penarol, after scout Francis Cagigao recommended him to Arsène Wenger & convinced the player, his family & his agent that a move to Arsenal was the best one for him. [AS] #afc https://t.co/LRq1w4YYGq

The player had popped up on the Gunners' radar in 2014. His agents had travelled to London to help facilitate a move, and a deal was verbally agreed. However, the Premier League side opted against adding the player to their ranks. Valverde went on to impress in the South American Under17 championships.

His performances earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal returned for the player and were willing to offer £2.7 million for his signature. However, the Uruguayan had by then decided to join Los Blancos.

