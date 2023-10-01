Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain Ousmane Dembele interest; English trio eyeing Emile Smith Rowe, and more - October 1, 2023

Arsenal registered a 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White scored to make it a comfortable outing for Mikel Arteta's team.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, three Premier League clubs are interested in Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 1, 2023.

Arsenal retain Ousmane Dembele interest

Arsenal remain interested in Ousmane Dembele, according to Fichajes. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Emirates in the past, but a transfer has failed to materialise. The Gunners are flying high under Arteta at the moment and are a far more enticing destination compared to years past.

Dembele left Barcelona this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain. However, his stay at the Parc des Princes hasn't been rosy, with the Frenchman struggling to find his feet.

Despite his off form, the north London side have retained their desire to see him at the Emirates. The Parisians could be tempted to let him go unless his form improves, and Arsenal could be ready to prise him away if he becomes available.

However, the Gunners face competition from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur for the 26-year-old.

English trio want Emile Smith Rowe

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, according to 90 Min.

The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal recently following a string of injuries. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be afforded game time in a well oiled Gunners team this season.

Smith Rowe remains keen to secure regular football to stay in contention for an England call-up for next year's Euros, should the Three Lions qualify. He's willing to move on for pastures anew in January unless his situation at the Emirates improves.

There's no lack of interest in his services, with the aforementioned trio keeping a close eye on the situation. Arsenal are well stocked in midfield and could be ready to let Smith Rowe leave for a fair price.

Declan Rice pleased with Kai Havertz's goal

Kai Havertz scored his first goal of the season on Saturday.

Declan Rice has admitted that Kai Havertz's first goal for Arsenal was an emotional moment for everyone associated with the club.

The German joined the Gunners this summer from Chelsea but has endured a difficult start. His failure to get a goal contribution since his arrival was widely highlighted in recent weeks.

However, the 24-year-old finally got on the scoresheet, from the spot, against Bournemouth on Saturday. Rice told the club's website about Havertz following his maiden Gunners goal.

“It was emotional, for the fans, for Kai, for everyone involved, because we want him to succeed so much. Honestly, he works his socks off every day in training. In games, he gives absolutely everything," said Rice.

He continued:

"He’s had chances to score this year, hadn’t scored yet, but, today, to slot away a penalty in that high pressure moment, shows the mindset that he’s got, shows the talent he’s got, and his all-round performance was so special, I’m so happy for him.”

Bukayo Saka offered Havertz the opportunity to take the game's second penalty, which, Rice reckons, highlights the squad unity.

“I think you can see it every day. We’re a young group of lads who really believe and trust in the manager.

"He’s brought that environment into the club, and the whole energy around the place in terms of staff, the players, the fans at the Emirates, the fans here today," said Rice.

He continued:

“It’s such a special feeling. It’s really good to be a part of, and like I said, that’s why I came to Arsenal, It’s real honour to play for this club, and when there are special moments like this, it’s really good.”

Rice has been exceptional since arriving from West Ham United this summer.