Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners risk losing five stars worth £60m for free next summer, club preparing €30m offer for Brazilian star, and more - 1st August 2021

Arsenal has been quite active in the transfer window this summer. The Gunners have already secured the services of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Ben White so far.

But Mikel Arteta believes his squad still requires a few more changes to get back to their best next season.

Arsenal is planning to offload players who do not fit into Arteta’s plans. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield as well as their attack ahead of next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 1, 2021.

Arsenal risk losing five players worth £60m for free next summer

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal need to offload five players this summer, or else they risk losing them for free next year, The Express reports.

Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinic, Callum Chambers, Eddie Nketiah, and Mohamed Elneny are all worth a total of £60 million, and all of their current contracts expire next year.

None of the five, however, are part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign, so the Gunners are in a hurry to offload them before the end of August.

Arsenal value Lacazette, who has struggled in recent times, at £25 million. With Arteta pushing for a new striker this summer, the Frenchman’s time at the Emirates looks over. Kolasinic, like Lacazette, is not wanted at the Emirates, and the Gunners could let him leave for £6 million.

Chambers appeared just 10 times for Arsenal last season, and the arrival of Ben White will further limit his chances. The Englishman is available for £10 million this summer.

Nketiah appeared 30 times for the Gunners last season, finding the back of the net six times, and will be available for £14 million.

Elneny’s chances of breaking into Arteta’s team are bleak, too, and the Egyptian is valued at £4.5 million.

Gunners preparing €30m offer for Brazilian star

Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal is preparing a €30 million bid for Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Hard Tackle via Globo Esporte. The Brazilian was an omnipresent feature of Lyon’s starting XI as they finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season.

Les Gones are willing to offload their star to address their financial woes, and the Gunners are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Arsenal want to submit a bid of €30m for Bruno Guimaraes. Well short of OL’s asking price of above €40m. (Globo esport) — OL United Kingdom (@OL_UK1950) July 31, 2021

Arsenal is looking to add a deep-lying midfielder to their roster this summer, with the futures of Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka hanging in the balance.

Mikel Arteta has turned his attention to Guimaraes, but Lyon is asking for €40 million to part with the Brazilian star.

Arsenal interested in Schalke star

Matthew Hoppe

Arsenal is interested in Matthew Hoppe, according to The Hard Tackle via Grant Wahl. The Gunners are looking to add a new number nine to their ranks this summer, and Mikel Arteta is impressed by the American.

The 20-year-old joined Schalke in 2019 and registered six goals and a solitary assist in 24 appearances for the Royal Blues last season. That was not enough to save the club from relegation, and the American is now tipped to leave the club.

Hearing Matthew Hoppe (who’s having a good Gold Cup) is now drawing interest from Arsenal and Everton. It’s looking likely he’ll make a move from Schalke following Gold Cup. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 31, 2021

Arsenal is tracking a host of forwards this summer, and Hoppe has now been added to their list. However, the Gunners could face competition from Everton for his signature.

