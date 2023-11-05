Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sent Ousmane Dembele warning; Aaron Ramsdale backed to stay, and more - November 5, 2023

The Arsenal bandwagon came to a halt against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday (November 4) in the Premier League. The 1-0 loss was the Gunners' first league defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, the north London side have been warned against a move for Napoli striker Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been backed to stay at the Emirates beyond the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 5, 2023:

Arsenal send Ousmane Dembele warning

Ousmane Dembele has failed to impress in Paris.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised the club against a move for Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer but has struggled to get going at the Park des Princes. The 26-year-old has registered just three assists in 13 games across competitions.

Recent reports have said that the Gunners are interested in taking Dembele to the Emirates. However, speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Mail, Petit said that his compatriot won't be a good choice for his former side.

"Ousmane Dembele is struggling as he’s under massive pressure at PSG. He wastes chances on many occasions, and he’s not scoring goals. It’s been a difficult start for him, so I can’t say Dembele for Arsenal," said Petit.

Arteta is looking for a new forward to ease the goalscoring burden on Bukayo Saka.

Aaron Ramsdale backed to stay

Aaron Ramsdale has struggled for game time at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale is unlikely to leave Arsenal in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford this summer. Ramsdale has subsequently been linked with a move away from the Emirates in the winter in search of regular football.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Gunners won't allow the player to leave in January.

"Even though we'll hear a lot of rumours and there will be clubs internally discussing Ramsdale, don't be surprised if - in January - Arsenal do everything possible to keep him at least until the end of the season," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Don't be surprised if Ramsdale remains a model professional and doesn't throw his toys out of the pram because that's the kind of character he is.

"It's unfortunate for Ramsdale, but Arsenal still really value him for many of the qualities that he is bringing, even when he's not playing. If Arsenal have their way, they would still like to keep him at least until the summer."

A move away from the north London side could materialise in the summer if Ramsdale's situation doesn't improve.

Kai Havertz tipped to come good at the Emirates

Kai Havertz (left) is yet to live up to expectations at the Emirates

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Kai Havertz to eventually find his feet at the Emirates.

The German midfielder joined Arsenal this summer from Chelsea but has been a disappointment so far. The 23-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist in 17 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, though, Jones tipped Arteta to get Havertz firing on all cylinders.

"All we really knew is that he's not a striker. But the one good thing about Arteta is he seems to be a good man-manager, and he seems to listen and understand his player's issues pretty well.

"And I think that that calmness will really help somebody like Havertz and there doesn't seem to be that much external pressure on him to succeed that he's actually taking on right now," said Jones.

He continued:

"I think that he seems pretty calm in himself. If you think of some of the early criticism he underwent at Arsenal, there was that MLS challenge that he failed and various moments like that.

"But I think he's got a supreme self-confidence that will mean that he eventually finds his place in the Arsenal team."

Havertz's ideal position on the pitch has been a cause for debate this season.