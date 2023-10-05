Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sent Pedro Neto advice; West Ham eyeing Emile Smith Rowe, and more - October 5, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8) in the league. The Citizens are atop the table after seven games, while Mikel Arteta’s men are a point behind in third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to target Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto in 2024. Elsewhere, West Ham United are interested in Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 5, 2023:

Arsenal sent Pedro Neto advice

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed the club’s pursuit of Pedro Neto. The Portuguese forward has been in sensational form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering one goal and four assists from seven games. His efforts have forced the Gunners to take note.

Campbell told Ladbrokes Fanzone that Neto could be a fabulous backup for Bukayo Saka.

“I think it’s vital they get someone else in behind Bukayo Saka. I’ll be honest with you, I really like the look of that Pedro Neto from Wolves. I know Arsenal were once looking at him, and he seems to be back in form,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“Because you’ve got so many games this season, you want to be flexible without your levels dropping. You want to be able to make a significant amount of changes to the team, without affecting the quality on the pitch.”

Saka picked up an injury against Lens in midweek and is a doubt for the Manchester City game on Sunday (October 8).

West Ham United eyeing Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is wanted at West Ham.

West Ham United are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder has struggled for game time at Arsenal recently, registering just 135 minutes of action this season. Smith Rowe spent much of last season on the sidelines with injury and has subsequently dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager remains open to the 23-year-old’s departure in 2024, as he's well stocked in midfield. The Hammers and Chelsea were interested in the player’s signature in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

West Ham are now plotting to return for Smith Rowe at the turn of the year. The 23-year-old is ready to leave the Emirates in search of regular game time. His contract with the Gunners expires in 2026, and he could cost around £35-40 million.

Gunners pleased with William Saliba

The Gunners are pleased with William Saliba’s performances, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has gone from strength to strength since returning from a fruitful loan spell with Marseille last summer. Saliba has helped register four clean sheets in 10 appearances this season across competitions.

The 22-year-old’s performances have been generating widespread attention, but the Gunners have managed a coup by tying him down to a new deal this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano hailed Saliba as one of the best defenders in the world right now.

“There was a great stat posted yesterday about William Saliba having the highest Premier League win percentage of any Arsenal player ever, and I’m not surprised honestly.

"Saliba is fantastic. He was already shining at Marseille on loan, then last season and this season… amazing,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s a top, top player. He’s considered one of the best centre backs in the world in the industry, and Arsenal are so happy with him. I think Arsenal did a masterpiece by extending his contract, it was a key move.”

Saliba has been an integral part of Arteta’s starting XI this season.