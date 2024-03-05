Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set Eddie Nketiah price, club plan Jorginho talks, and more - March 5, 2024

Arsenal secured a thumping 6-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday (March 4) in the Premier League. Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Ben White all found the back of the net, while Jayden Bogle scored an own goal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their asking price for Eddie Nketiah. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to initiate renewal talks with Jorginho soon.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 5, 2024.

Arsenal set Eddie Nketiah price

Eddie Nketiah could be on his way out this summer.

Arsenal want €50m to part ways with Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to Fichajes. The English striker has appeared 32 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, scoring six goals and setting up five more. However, Nketiah is not a long-term solution for the No. 9 position at the Emirates and the club are willing to listen to offers for him this year.

Mikel Arteta is already in the market for an established striker to lead the line next season. The Englishman, as such, is likely to become surplus to requirements and a move away could be in the best interest of all parties. Nketiah is a gifted footballer and could be a fine choice for mid-table clubs. However, the north London side’s valuation of the 24-year-old might be a dealbreaker for potential suitors.

Gunners plan Jorginho talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Jorginho’s future remains undecided

Arsenal are planning to hold contract talks with Jorginho in the coming weeks, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian midfielder has been in and out of Mikel Arteta’s team since arriving from Chelsea in January 2023. His contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season and he is already being linked with a move to Serie A.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the 32-year-old would be happy to extend his stay at the Emirates.

“Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract. Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go,” wrote Romano.

Jorginho has appeared 26 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and one assist.

Arsenal eyeing Victor Osimhen, says Fabrizio Romano

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Nigerian striker signed a new contract with Napoli last December but is expected to be on the move at the end of this season. Mikel Arteta wants to add a world-class No. 9 to his roster this year and has his eyes on Osimhen.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said the Gunners will also invest in midfield this summer.

“The expectation is for Victor Osimhen to go, this is a very clear message that we are getting. So the idea is for Victor Osimhen to try a new chapter, we know there is interest since a long time from Chelsea, there is interest also since long time from Arsenal, we heard about [Viktor] Gyokeres, Arsenal are monitoring different strikers,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Let’s see if Osimhen will be too expensive because Arsenal want to do a very big investment also in the midfield. Keep an eye on Arsenal this summer because in the midfield and in the striker position they want to invest important money.”

Osimhen could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.