Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set to reignite interest in Juventus midfielder; former player expects Aston Villa man to leave for £10 million in January, and more - September 20, 2022

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign by welcoming bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates on October 1. Mikel Arteta's wards are atop the league, a point ahead of their cross-town rivals, who are third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are all set to reignite their interest in a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons an Aston Villa midfielder could be available for £10 million in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 20, 2022:

Arsenal set to reignite interest in Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Manuel Locatelli, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder is not part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans at Juventus and could be allowed to leave. The Gunners are plotting to take him to the Emirates.

Arteta is already planning to improve his squad and believes his midfield requires more quality.

The north London side have had an interest in Locatelli for a while and are convinced he could be a superb addition to their roster. Locatelli could be open to a move to the Premier League as he looks for a fresh start. The Italian has appeared six times for the Bianconeri this season but is yet to score.

Frank McAvennie expects Douglas Luiz to leave for £10 million in January

Douglas Luiz is likely to leave Aston Villa next year.

Frank McAvennie believes Douglas Luiz could be available for just £10 million this January.

The Brazilian, whose contract expires in less than a year, is a target for Arsenal ahead of the winter transfer window. Arteta remains eager to bolster midfield after missing out on the player this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie warned that Aston Villa might struggle to offload him in January if Luiz plans to leave for free next summer.

"You’re only worth what people offer for you. When people want you, that’s when you’re worth money, and you can bargain and get the money up. I don’t know him personally, what his temperament is like," said McAvennie.

He continued:

"I don’t know if he wants to stay or if he’s got ambitions to go then it doesn’t matter how much Aston Villa want to drop the price, if he doesn’t want to go until next year, then he won’t go."

McAvennie added that Villa cannot charge more than £10-15 million for the player if they convince him to leave in January.

"If he wants to leave in January, Steven Gerrard will have to tell him they’re dropping the price to £10million or £15m, and if he says yes, he’ll leave, and if he says no, he’ll stay until the summer," said McAvennie.

He added:

“I don’t think players need money nowadays the way they used to. So Gerrard can talk to him and ask him if he wants to see out his contract or get a bit of money for the club. If he’s got any decency, he’ll get some money for the club."

Luiz has two goals from seven games across competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka is an key player for Mikel Arteta.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Granit Xhaka isn't in talks to leave Arsenal this summer. The Swiss midfielder was rumoured to be on the wishlist of AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen but ended up staying at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the player, but a move was not on the cards this summer.

"There was absolutely nothing between Xhaka and Roma or Bayer Leverkusen this summer despite (the) rumours. He’s always been key for Arsenal project, and his departure was never close this year. It was really close one year ago with Roma pushing, as Mourinho is a big fan, but nothing happened this summer," wrote Romano.

Xhaka has appeared eight times for the Gunners this season and has registered one goal.

