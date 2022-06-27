Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sign Gabriel Jesus; club advised to shelve move for Everton forward, and more - June 27, 2022

Arsenal are determined to continue their steady growth under manager Mikel Arteta next season. The Spaniard took his team to fifth in the Premier League last season. With some smart buys this summer, he will hope to break into the top four next.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have secured the signature of Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, Ray Parlour has advised the north London side to end their pursuit of an Everton forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 27, 2022:

Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has agreed to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The north London side had previously agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign the Brazilian for £45 million. They were locked in lengthy negotiations with the player and have now convinced him to move.

Jesus was eager to leave the Etihad this summer after the Cityzens secured the services of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The Brazilian was already struggling to cement a permanent place in manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI. The Norwegian's arrival was the final straw that broke the camel's back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done.Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. https://t.co/06dTVNNLmM

The Gunners have been on Jesus' pursuit for a while. Arteta allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January. Alexandre Lacazette was not handed a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the month.

Arteta convinced Eddie Nketiah to sign a new deal earlier this month. However, the Spaniard was eager for a new world-class number nine to lead his line next season.

Jesus has been identified as the perfect man for the job, having proven his worth at Manchester City. The Brazilian has 95 goals from 235 appearances for the Cityzens. His ability to play across the front three could come in handy for the Gunners. The 25-year-old has now put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will keep him at the Emirates till 2027.

Ray Parlour advises Gunners to shelve Richarlison move

Richarlison could leave Goodison Park this summer.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has advised the Gunners to end their pursuit of Richarlison. The north London side are interested in the Brazilian, who could cost around £50 million. Arteta wants to add more teeth to his attack, and the Everton man has emerged as an option.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.



Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week - Leeds will ask again for £65m fee.Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week - Leeds will ask again for £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #AFCBarcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. https://t.co/jyf5ct3R73

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said that Raphinha would be a better option than Richarlison.

"He (Raphinha) is a top player. I think any club will be interested in Raphinha. I think Richarlison is a top player; don’t get me wrong; but I think he’s a little bit inconsistent at times; you’ve got to play him in the right position. But certainly Raphinha, he’s shown that he is a top player, and I’m sure lots of clubs will be in for him as well," said Parlour.

Arsenal told to pay £42 million for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay £42 million for Lisandro Martinez, according to The Mirror. The Premier League side have already seen their opening offer of £25 million turned down by Ajax. Arteta has identified the backline as an area that needs reinforcement. The 24-year-old Martinez’s versatility makes him a fine option for the Spaniard.

The north London side had a 'secret' meeting with the Eredivisie giants recently and were informed about the club's valuation of the Argentinean. Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United are also keen on Martinez and have also been in touch with Ajax recently.

