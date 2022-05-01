Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners could sign Manchester United attacker for £35 million; club warned against William Saliba mistake, and more - 1 May 2022

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Sunday to face West Ham United in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta needs a win to stay fourth in the league table, with Tottenham Hotspur, two points behind, breathing down his neck.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has tipped the Gunners to sign a Manchester United attacker for £35 million. Elsewhere, Kevin Phillips has warned the north London side against not utilising William Saliba next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st May 2022:

Arsenal could sign Marcus Rashford for £35 million, says Noel Whelan

Marcus Rashford has endured a troubled campaign so far.

Arsenal could secure the services of Marcus Rashford for just £35 million, according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan. The Gunners are searching for a new striker and have been linked with the Manchester United man.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Rashford's valuation has dipped due to his recent poor form, scoring just five times in 32 games across competitions.

"Right now, it might be a good time to strike a deal on the kid. He’s not playing well, but you know the potential is there. Maybe Arteta can find that for him. I think around £30-35 million when you look at the player. You know the potential is there, but you’ve got to go on the last season he’s just played," said Whelan.

He continued:

"That’s all you can go on right now. No different to any players moving; you only go on what they’re worth right now. Right now, we haven’t seen a £45 million player from Rashford. You know that’s in him, but right now, not this season. He’s completely dropped off the face of the earth for Man United. Performances, goals, assists – they’ve not been there."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January. Captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to follow suit this summer, with their contract extensions looking unlikely. So the Gunners will be in need of an attacker.

Kevin Phillips warns Gunners against William Saliba mistake

William Saliba has been rock-solid for Marseille this season.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Arsenal must draft William Saliba into the first team next campaign. The Frenchman has been outstanding on loan with Marseille and is due to return to the Emirates this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Arteta cannot afford to make a mistake with Saliba.

"That could be a real mistake, potentially. He’s got real experience now at the very highest level, so you have to question why Mikel Arteta would be willing to throw that away. It’s strange. Obviously we’re not privy to the conversations that go on behind closed doors. We don’t know his character," said Phillips.

He added:

“But from the outside looking in, it does seem like a no-brainer to bring him in, given that experience he has under his belt, and also what he’s done internationally now as well. It could be a real mistake, so Arsenal will have to take their time and get it right this summer."

Saliba, 21, has made nearly 50 appearances across competitions this season and earned his first international cap for France last month. He is contracted with the Gunners till 2024.

Arsenal step up interest in Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Alvaro Morata, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Atletico Madrid striker is in the final few months of his two-year loan deal with Juventus. The Gunners are looking to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Arteta needs a new striker this summer, as he prepares to bid adieu to Lacazette and Nketiah. The Spaniard has a long-term interest in Morata and is planning to take him to the Emirates this summer. The north London side are even willing to pay €30 million for the Atletico Madrid striker.

However, the Bianconeri are also interested in the 29-year-old and are ready to pay around €15 million for his signature. Los Rojiblancos are unlikely to stand in Morata's way if they receive a suitable bid.

