Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners striker attracting attention from La Liga clubs, teenage sensation to stay at the Emirates despite Barcelona interest, and more - 17th September 2021

Arsenal will be hoping to pick up their second win of the season when they visit Turf Moor on Saturday to face a struggling Burnley side. The Gunners got back to winning ways against Norwich last weekend and Mikel Arteta now needs to put together a good run of games.

An Arsenal striker is wanted by two La Liga clubs. Despite interest from Barcelona, a teenage midfielder is set to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 17 September 2021.

Alexandre Lacazette attracting attention from La Liga clubs

Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by two La Liga clubs.

Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Arsenal. Lacazette is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the season and could leave the club for free next summer.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has appeared 172 times for the Gunners, scoring 66 goals and registering 28 assists. Lacazette managed 17 goals from 43 games in all competitions last season.

It appears the Arsenal star is not short of suitors at the moment. Atletico Madrid were interested in the Frenchman this summer, but a move failed to materialize. Los Rojiblancos are now planning to sign him as a successor to the aging Luis Suarez. Sevilla are also monitoring Lacazette as an ideal replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri, who could leave the club next summer.

Charlie Patino to stay at Arsenal despite Barcelona interest

Arsenal prodigy Charlie Patino will stay at the Emirates despite interest from Barcelona, according to The Express via Football London. The 17-year-old is among the most talented young footballers in the world at the moment and is attracting attention from quite a few European bigwigs.

However, the London side are adamant that the teenager will not leave the club.

ARSENAL @tomgunner14 Charlie Patino is rumoured be in line for promotion into Arsenal’s first-team squad.



The 17-year-old netted a sensational goal for the team during their 3-1 win against Man United Under-23s on Saturday.



He humiliated Dean Henderson and Phil Jones whilst doing so. Charlie Patino is rumoured be in line for promotion into Arsenal’s first-team squad.



The 17-year-old netted a sensational goal for the team during their 3-1 win against Man United Under-23s on Saturday.



He humiliated Dean Henderson and Phil Jones whilst doing so. https://t.co/Owxh1DbWDs

Patino joined Arsenal as an 11-year-old and has developed in leaps and bounds during his time at the Arsenal Academy. The Gunners tied him down to a professional contract in October last year and plan to add an extension to that deal once he turns 18 next month.

Mikel Arteta reveals Jack Wilshere decision

Mikel Arteta claims Jack Wilshere is unlikely to play for Arsenal again.

Mikel Arteta says there's very little chance of Jack Wilshere wearing the Arsenal jersey again. The Spaniard recently extended a helping hand to the Englishman, offering to help get his career back on track. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Arteta shed light on the situation.

"We are in conversations with Jack to understand what he needs, what he's looking for. We are willing to help him as much as we possibly can. He knows that and that's the situation," said Arteta.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Arteta on Wilshere:



"We are willing to help him as much as possibly can. He knows that and that's the situation."



On whether he could play for Arsenal again:



"I wouldn't take it that far." Arteta on Wilshere:



"We are willing to help him as much as possibly can. He knows that and that's the situation."



On whether he could play for Arsenal again:



"I wouldn't take it that far."

When the Arsenal manager was asked if Wilshere had a chance to appear in a Gunners shirt again, his response was crisp.

"I wouldn't take it that far," said Arteta.

