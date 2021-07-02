Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit bid for Euro 2020 star, club interested in Napoli playmaker, and more - 2nd July 2021

Arsenal are preparing to overhaul their midfield this summer to get back to their best in the upcoming campaign. The Gunners are already looking at various targets with Mikel Arteta desperate to add more creativity to his squad. The Premier League giants heavily relied on Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to pull the strings last season.

With the Norwegian expected to stay at Real Madrid beyond the summer, Arsenal want to bring in reinforcements to ease the pressure on their English prodigy. The Gunners are also attempting to shore up their backline as they prepare for a make-or-break season ahead.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 2 July 2021.

Arsenal submit bid for Euro 2020 star

Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal have submitted a bid for Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed. The Italian midfielder has been in fine form at Euro 2020 and has already found the back of the net twice for the Azzurri so far. The 23-year-old is being tracked by a host of top clubs around Europe and could be on the move this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carnevali revealed that Sassuolo was engaged in talks with Juventus for Locatelli. However, he hinted that Arsenal are leading the race for the player’s signature.

"Arsenal have made an official bid for Locatelli. They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid... we will see. Also Juventus want Locatelli and we’ve a special relationship with them. We’ve a new meeting scheduled with Juve," said Carnevali.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Granit Xhaka and Arteta has zeroed in on Locatelli as the ideal man. However, the Italian wants to stay in Italy and might prefer a move to Juventus instead.

Gunners interested in Napoli playmaker

Piotr Zielinski

Arsenal are interested in Piotr Zielinski, according to The Hard Tackle via II Mattino. Napoli are looking to sell a few of their star players for the right price, in a bid to address the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the Polish playmaker could be on the move this summer.

The Gunners have been alerted to the situation, with Zielinski the perfect solution to their creativity issues.

According to Il Mattino, #Arsenal are interested in Napoli’s Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. pic.twitter.com/rbArhF45Gw — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 1, 2021

The Polish midfielder has amassed 239 appearances for Napoli since joining them in 2016, registering 32 goals and 28 assists. His abilities could be just what the doctor ordered for Arsenal. However, since his current deal expires in 2024, the Gunners might have to break the bank to secure his services.

Manchester City set to rival Arsenal for Ben White

Ben White

Manchester City have initiated talks with Arsenal target Ben White, according to The Express via Transfer Window Podcast. The Gunners are engaged in negotiations with Brighton for the Englishman after making him their number one target this summer.

Arsenal have already offered to pay £50m for White, but the Seagulls have not relented yet. The extended saga has opened up an opportunity for City to enter the fray.

The Gunners do not have the financial muscle to compete with the Premier League champions, but a move to the Etihad could depend on the future of Aymeric Laporte.

