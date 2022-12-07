Arsenal could be tempted to indulge in the winter transfer window to upgrade their squad ahead of a testing second half of the season. Mikel Arteta's wards are leading the Premier League by five points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received worrying news regarding Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, the north London giants will have to pay €70 million to secure the signature of Leroy Sane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 7, 2022:

Arsenal receive Gabriel Jesus blow

Gabriel Jesus will be a huge miss at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a blow regarding Gabriel Jesus' fitness. The Brazilian picked up a knock while representing his national team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. It was initially believed that the 25-year-old could make a return in January.

However, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside, Jesus has medial ligament damage, which is expected to keep him sidelined for several months. While recovery times vary from player to player, the Brazilian might not return to full fitness till March.

Gabriel could miss several months, could be three months. Bad news for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will need to undergo surgery on the knee he injured at the World Cup, so it’s more serious than expected — confirmed as reported by @mcgrathmike Gabriel could miss several months, could be three months. Bad news for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will need to undergo surgery on the knee he injured at the World Cup, so it’s more serious than expected — confirmed as reported by @mcgrathmike. 🚨🚨🇧🇷 #AFCGabriel could miss several months, could be three months. https://t.co/CTlW5lu7nA

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running at the Emirates since arriving from Manchester City this summer. Jesus has scored five goals and set up seven more from 20 games this season. His absence could hurt Arsenal in their quest to win the Premier League.

Gunners have to pay €70 million for Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay over €70 million to secure the signature of Leroy Sane, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The German forward is a target for the Gunners at the moment, with Arteta planning to add more firepower to his attack. The 26-year-old is reportedly unsettled at Bayern Munich since the arrival of Sadio Mane this summer.

Sane has ten goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions this season but is not guaranteed a regular run with the first team. The German is willing to consider his options, with the Gunners being an option for him to consider. However, Arsenal would have to break the bank to get their man.

Charles Watts tips Emile Smith Rowe to come back stronger from injury

Emile Smith Rowe was indispensable to Mikel Arteta last season.

Journalist Charles Watts is hopeful that Emile Smith Rowe has completely recovered from the groin issue after surgery. The English midfielder has been missing from action since September due to a damaged tendon but is nearing a full return.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that the 22-year-old would have a big part to play for the Gunners this season.

"He’s got a really big part to play in the second half of the season. It is that whole cliche of ‘like a new signing’. Obviously, he’s not a new signing, we know that," said Watts.

He continued:

"Suddenly having him involved again if he’s fit, and if he’s healthy and he’s finally got over this groin issue – which, fingers crossed, he will have done because of the operation – and you can get him back to the sort of fitness and sharpness he showed at the first half of last season, then Arsenal are going to be laughing."

Arsenal Guns @TheArsenalGuns Emile Smith Rowe training with the squad in Dubai today Emile Smith Rowe training with the squad in Dubai today 🚨 Emile Smith Rowe training with the squad in Dubai today https://t.co/5ouEv43WG1

Watts pointed out that the north London giants would need Smith Rowe to step up following Gabriel Jesus' injury.

“They really need him; they need his goals. If Jesus is going to be out for a period of time, they need all their goalscorers fit and healthy and available. So having Smith Rowe there is going to be a big boost," said Watts.

Smith Rowe has appeared just four times for Arsenal this season.

