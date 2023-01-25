Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Ivan Fresneda blow; club remain in hunt for Martin Zubimendi, and more - January 25, 2023

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table after 19 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City but with a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team will next face the Cityzens at the Etihad in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 27).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda. Elsewhere, the north London side remain in the hunt for Martin Zubimendi. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 25, 2023.

Arsenal suffer Ivan Fresneda blow

Ivan Fresneda has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a setback in their attempts to sign Ivan Fresneda. According to Marca via Football Talk, the Spanish full-back is likely to join Borussia Dortmund in January. The 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength with Real Valladolid this season. Fresneda has registered 12 appearances across competitions for the La Liga side this campaign.

His impressive performances have prompted interest from suitors across the continent, including the Gunners. Arteta is on the lookout for a more traditional right-back this year.

The Spanish manager has utilised Ben White in an unconventional role so far, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has been his back-up. The Japanese arrived at the Emirates in 2021 but lacks the attacking impetus that Arteta desires.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Valladolid want Fresneda to stay there on loan and BVB are discussing about it. No decision made by Iván Fresneda… yet. €15m fee requested by Valladolid, Borussia Dortmund are pushing to get it done — Arsenal have to decide how to proceed in 24/48h.Valladolid want Fresneda to stay there on loan and BVB are discussing about it. No decision made by Iván Fresneda… yet. €15m fee requested by Valladolid, Borussia Dortmund are pushing to get it done — Arsenal have to decide how to proceed in 24/48h. 🇪🇸 #transfersValladolid want Fresneda to stay there on loan and BVB are discussing about it. https://t.co/xZ5qRGkGBm

Fresneda has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role. The teenager fits perfectly into the club's transfer policy too and is expected to get better with time. The north London side have even agreed a £13 million deal with Valladolid but are struggling to convince the player to move.

Dortmund have also struck a deal with the La Liga side, and Fresneda appears more likely to move to the Bundesliga than the Premier League. The 18-year-old wants a guaranteed place in the starting XI, which is unlikely at the Emirates.

Gunners remain in hunt for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are still in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi, according to ‘Què t’hi jugues’ on SER via Sport Witness.

The Spanish defensive midfielder has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances for Real Sociedad this season. His form has turned heads at the Emirates, with the club now eager to secure his services.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal reached an agreement with Real Sociedad this month to pay Martin Zubimendi’s £52.5m release clause, but the player does not want to leave his hometown club in the middle of the season & the deal is more likely to happen at the end of the campaign. [Mail] twitter.com/afcstuff/statu… afcstuff @afcstuff Martin Zubimendi has already decided that he wants to move to the Premier League at the end of the season & has his heart set on Arsenal, not Barcelona, who want him to replace Sergio Busquets, whose contract runs out in the summer. [Mail] trib.al/2rtuHL0 Martin Zubimendi has already decided that he wants to move to the Premier League at the end of the season & has his heart set on Arsenal, not Barcelona, who want him to replace Sergio Busquets, whose contract runs out in the summer. [Mail] #afc 🚨 Martin Zubimendi has already decided that he wants to move to the Premier League at the end of the season & has his heart set on Arsenal, not Barcelona, who want him to replace Sergio Busquets, whose contract runs out in the summer. [Mail] #afc trib.al/2rtuHL0 Arsenal reached an agreement with Real Sociedad this month to pay Martin Zubimendi’s £52.5m release clause, but the player does not want to leave his hometown club in the middle of the season & the deal is more likely to happen at the end of the campaign. [Mail] #afc 🚨 Arsenal reached an agreement with Real Sociedad this month to pay Martin Zubimendi’s £52.5m release clause, but the player does not want to leave his hometown club in the middle of the season & the deal is more likely to happen at the end of the campaign. [Mail] #afc twitter.com/afcstuff/statu…

The 23-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which the Gunners were ready to activate this month. Arteta lacks a backup for Thomas Partey in his squad, so Zubimendi could be a fabulous option for him to consider. However, the player has turned down the opportunity to move to the Emirates this month, as he wants to see out the season at Donosti.

Zubimendi will consider his options this summer, when he will not be short of options. Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the Spaniard and could attempt to take him to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

However, the 18-year-old will prefer to join the north London side ahead of the Blaugrana this summer. Zubimendi has made 22 appearances across competitions for the La Liga side this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has transformed Arsenal, says Garth Crooks

Oleksandr Zinchenko (right) has been outstanding for Mikel Arteta of late

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian full-back joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer and has begun to come into his own recently. Zinchenko played a crucial role in the win against Manchester United on Sunday.

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst What position was he playing, again? What an engine.



No player made more touches than Oleksandr Zinchenko (85) in today's match. What position was he playing, again? What an engine.No player made more touches than Oleksandr Zinchenko (85) in today's match. https://t.co/OjrdXuxO1n

In his column for The BBC, Crooks said that Pep Guardiola's decision to let Zinchenko go can come back to haunt him.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko had an injury-hit start to his Arsenal career after arriving from Manchester City, but he is in red-hot form right now. He was involved in both goals scored by Eddie Nketiah against Manchester United, while the ball round the corner for Granit Xhaka to play Martin Odegaard in was just delightful," wrote Crooks.

He added:

"Arsenal haven't had a left-back this effective since the days of Ashley Cole. Zinchenko has played a massive part in the transformation of Mikel Arteta's team. Pep Guardiola let the Ukraine defender go to Arsenal and may have let the Premier League title go with him."

The 26-year-old has appeared 15 times for the Gunners this season, registering one assist.

Poll : 0 votes