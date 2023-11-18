Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Ivan Toney blow; Ian Wright gives verdict on Mikel Arteta's future, and more - November 18, 2023

Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League this season and sit third in the standings after 12 games, a point behind defending champions and leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, club legend Ian Wright reckons manager Mikel Arteta won't be sacked if he fails to win the league.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories asa on November 18, 2023.

Arsenal suffer Ivan Toney blow

Ivan Toney is unlikely to leave in January

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Ivan Toney in January. According to journalist Sam Matterface, the English forward will sign a new deal with Brentford in the winter.

The 27-year-old is serving a ban due to his involvement in illegal betting. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 in the winter and have been linked with Toney.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Matterface said that the Englishman is unlikely to move in January.

"He’s currently on a ban at Brentford and will be back at the end of January. There’s lots of talk about him moving in January, we thought he was going to move in January actually, but I’ve been reliably told now that he’s not going to move in January.

"It iwill be in the summer if he does end up leaving Brentford. Brentford are trying to get him to sign a new contract and they expect to do that I think before he comes back," said Matterface.

Chelsea also have their eyes on Toney ahead of the winter.

Ian Wright gives verdict on Mikel Arteta future

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons Mikel Arteta won't lose his job if the Gunners fail to win the league this season.

The Spanish manager narrowly missed out on the league last season, falling behind eventual champions Manchester City in the final weeks. The north London side remain in the race this season as well, but the Cityzens are leading the pile once again.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Wright admitted that it will be tough to dislodge Pep Guardiola's team from the title race.

"I don’t think so (if Arteta will lose his job if Arsenal fail to win the league); it would depend on the manner. He’s making decisions already; he’s brought the goalkeeper in, people are questioning some of his signings.

"I think he’s somebody who is very tunnel vision in what he wants to do. And I think he’ll be judged at the end of the season if he can do it," said Wright.

He continued:

“But I feel to try and chase down Manchester City with what they are doing. The margins what you are trying to gain are very tough, and it’s going to be tough for anybody to try and do it, not just Mikel.”

Liverpool are also in the title race this season and are second in the league right now.

Mikael Silvestre not worried about Martin Odegaard struggles

Martin Odegaard has been off-colour in recent games.

Former Arsenal defender Mikel Silvestre is not worried by Martin Odegaard's lack of form this season.

The Gunners captain hasn't been in his talismanic form this campaign, garnering three goals and one assist in nine games in the league. The north London side have struggled to create in recent games as well, raising concerns among fans. However, Silvestre believes it is a temporary dip.

Speaking to bettingexpert.com, the former French defender backed Odegaard to turn things around at the Emirates.

“I don’t think there’s a specific reason for the lack of creativity. Teams are finding ways to control the space that Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli like to occupy.

"It’s just a little dip in form, and he has the mental ability to come back to his best and be the leader for this season for Arsenal,” said Silvestre.

Odegaard ended last season with 15 gosle and eight assists from 37 games in the Premier League.