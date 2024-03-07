Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Viktor Gyokeres blow, club set Oleksandr Zinchenko price, and more - March 7, 2024

Arsenal next face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (March 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side will arrive at the game on blistering form, having won their last eight games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their asking price for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 7, 2024.

Arsenal suffer Viktor Gyokeres blow

Viktor Gyokeres could be on the move this summer

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Swedish striker prefers to join AC Milan this year. Gyokeres has swiftly emerged as one of the most wanted names in European football following a fantastic season so far with Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old has registered 32 goals and 11 assists from 36 outings across competitions this season. His efforts have forced the Gunners to take note. Mikel Arteta is planning to rope in a new No. 9 this summer, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to convince. Gyokeres is on the Spanish manager’s radar and the club have already scouted him this season.

However, it now appears that the 25-year-old would prefer to move to the San Siro instead of the Emirates if he leaves Sporting this year. The Swede reportedly has a €100m release clause in his contract, which could pose a problem for his suitors.

Gunners set Oleksandr Zinchenko price

Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal want €45m to part ways with Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Football Transfers. The Ukrainian left-back is a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta this season, registering one goal and two assists from 27 outings across competitions. However, his fitness has been a concern and it now appears that the club are willing to move him on.

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they search for Alphonso Davies’ replacement. The Canadian speedster could leave the Allianz Arena this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, and the Bavarians want Zinchenko to take his place. Newcastle United are also looking to strengthen their left-back position and have their eyes on the Ukrainian.

Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates this summer, says journalist

Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain

Aaron Ramsdale could end his association with Arsenal this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English goalkeeper dropped down the pecking order this season at the Emirates, following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. Ramsdale has appeared just ten times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets, and remains linked with an exit this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs pointed out that the 25-year-old is likely to seek clarity regarding his future at the end of the Euros.

“Ramsdale's priority is just Arsenal, and only Arsenal, and then the Euros, and only the Euros, and then I think he will have a very frank conversation with the club after the Euros to get clarity on his future,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that the Gunners are unlikely to stand in Ramsdale’s way if he wants to leave.

“I think because Arsenal respect Ramsdale, if he turns around after the Euros and says listen, the opportunities just aren't there, I want to move. It will be a begrudging exit, but I think that Arsenal won't be difficult with Ramsdale because they appreciate he's a top goalkeeper, and naturally therefore can understand that he wants to play week in week out,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“If by the summer they don't feel they can give him that because they still have full faith in Raya and they acknowledge to Ramsdale that he's not the number one, then at that point, I think Arsenal wouldn't stand in his way.”

Chelsea reportedly wanted Ramsdale in January, while Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have also been named as potential destinations by various sources.