Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Lautaro Martinez; Thomas Partey wants to stay, and more - May 30, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to further improve their squad over the summer. Mikel Arteta's team were pipped to the Premier League title on the final day of the season by Manchester City, and the Spanish manager is now keen for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Thomas Partey wants to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 30, 2024:

Arsenal not in talks for Lautaro Martinez, says journalist

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are not eyeing a move for Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Argentinean striker enjoyed a stunning season with Inter Milan, helping them win the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana titles. Martinez scored 27 goals and set up seven in 44 outings across competitions. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, and recent reports have suggested they are planning to sign the 26-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts said that there's no truth to the rumours.

“Martinez is clearly a quality player. You don’t hit the heights that he has hit with Inter Milan without having something special about you. But I would be surprised if these links we’ve seen from time to time with Arsenal ever really materialise into something more concrete," wrote Watts.

The journalist went on to add that the north London side are more interested in signing a rising star like Benjamin Sesko this summer.

“Arsenal want to sign a forward this summer. There is no doubt about that. But my understanding of the situation is that any new addition is more likely to be a potential like signing, than someone with the profile of Martinez," wrote Watts.

He continued:

“And when I say potential, I don’t mean an 18-year-old player with no real experience in a top league, but a forward more along the lines of a Benjamin Sesko who, while being a work in progress, still looks ready to come in and make a big impact in the squad straight away.”

The 20-year-old Slovenian has been impressive for RB Leipzig this season, registering 18 goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions.

Thomas Partey wants to stay, says journalist

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is reluctant to leave the Emirates this summer, according to Charles Watts.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a peripheral figure under Arteta this season, with his injury woes playing spoilsport. Partey registered just 16 appearances across competitions, and speculation is ripe regarding his future, given that his contract expires in just over a year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for the 30-year-old this summer.

“Unlike several other key players in the Arsenal squad, there have been no talks about a contract extension with the 30-year-old over the past 12 months and there is a belief that the club will look to move him on this summer," wrote Watts.

He continued:

“But sources have confirmed that Partey’s desire is to remain with the Gunners and build on the performances he produced over the final weeks of the 2023-24 campaign when he finally returned to full fitness.”

He concluded:

“Mikel Arteta is keen to add a new midfielder to his squad this summer, however, and the Gunners are expected to be open to offers for Partey once again, despite his desire to stay for the final year of his contract.”

Partey has missed 69 games due to various injuries since joining the north London side in 2020.

Gunners receive Justin Bijlow boost

Justin Bijlow

Justin Bijlow has hinted that he could be open to a move to Arsenal or Liverpool. The Dutch goalkeeper has caught the eye with Feyenoord this season, registering nine clean sheets in 24 appearances across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Anfield and earned him admirers at the Emirates too.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbalzone, the 26-year-old said that he's ready to take the next step in his career.

"Those are two (Liverpool and Arsenal) very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team," said Bijlow.

He added:

"Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that. If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that.”

The Gunners are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer to replace Aaron Ramsdale, who's likely to leave.

