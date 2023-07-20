Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks to sign Mohammed Kudus; Ousmane Diomande to cost £69 million, and more - July 20, 2023

Arsenal have been very busy with squad reinforcements this summer, bringing in multiple new faces. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to make further changes to his roster before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have to trigger Ousmane Diomande's £69 million release clause if they want him this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Arsenal not in talks to sign Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is generating attention this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Arsenal are attempting to sign Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian forward has enjoyed an impressive run with Ajax and has reportedly turned heads at the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are now focussed on offloading players.

"My understanding for now is that the priority for Arsenal at the moment is to offload and sell players. I think that’s pretty normal after the big spending on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"As previously reported, Thomas Partey is someone who has interest and who could leave if an important offer comes in, while Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Inter Milan."

He concluded:

"After that we will see about more additions, but at the moment, I’m told there’s no bid or concrete negotiation for Kudus. Brighton have always been interested in Kudus this summer and he remains on their list.”

Arteta already has an enviable attacking force to call upon, so another forward might not be on the agenda right now.

Ousmane Diomande to cost £69 million

Arsenal have to exercise Ousmane Diomande's release clause if they want to sign the player this summer, according to Record.

The Gunners remain in the market for a new defender despite roping in Jurrien Timber from Ajax this month. Arteta has his eyes on Diomande, who has enjoyed an impressive rise with Sporting.

The Spanish manager likes working with talented youngsters, and the 19-year-old certainly fits the bill. However, prising him away won't be easy. The player has a £69 million release clause in his contract, and the Portuguese side want any potential suitors to exercise the clause to get their man.

Declan Rice only had eyes for Gunners this summer

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates earlier this month.

Declan Rice only wanted to move to the Emirates this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal paid an exorbitant fee for the English midfielder this summer, seeing off competition from Chelsea and Manchester City to get their man. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that City ended their pursuit of the 24-year-old, as he had his heart set on joining the Gunners.

"Arsenal have their number one summer target in Declan Rice. For many months, the now former West Ham captain only wanted Arsenal. In fact, even if Manchester City had matched the £105m package, Rice still would have picked Arsenal. That’s partly why City pulled out," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"Their only real hope was to trump Arsenal’s package, but instead it was the Gunners who bid big. This played right into West Ham’s hands, who wanted a bidding war."

Jacobs said that while the north London side were forced to overpay for Rice, they reckon the fee is a good investment.

“Back in January, Arsenal actually felt like £70-75m might be possible, especially with West Ham fighting relegation at the time. Arsenal have paid far more in the end, but they view the huge fee as an investment not an expense," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"They also didn’t want a repeat of the Mykhaylo Mudryk saga and to risk being outbid. I do think when they placed the £105m offer that was at the back of their mind. Arsenal knew Rice spoke glowingly of Mikel Arteta and ideally wanted to stay in London so that helped their cause."

Rice is expected to become a mainstay in Arteta's midfield next season.