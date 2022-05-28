Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks to sign Napoli forward; club likely to prioritise move for Leicester City midfielder, and more - 27 May 2022

Arsenal failed to secure fourth place in the Premier League this season. Manager Mikel Arteta’s wards finished fifth in the league after two defeats in their last three games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are not in talks to sign a Napoli forward. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped the north London side to prioritise a move for a Leicester City midfielder over Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27 May 2022:

Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal not in talks to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a steady rise at Napoli.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are not in talks to sign Victor Osimhen. The Napoli forward has been linked with the Gunners, who are in the market for a new striker.

Naija @Naija_PR Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has won Serie A Young Player Of The Season Award Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has won Serie A Young Player Of The Season Award https://t.co/h5CLv7MLa5

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A giants are determined to keep the player for at least another year.

"As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal. Napoli have no intention to negotiate for less than €100million for the Nigerian striker, and so far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Napoli are always tough negotiators in the transfer market, and their mission will be to try to keep Osimhen for another season. Personally, I’m not even convinced he is as much of a target for Arsenal as other reports would have you believe."

Romano added that Gabriel Jesus is the preferred target for Mikel Arteta, saying:

"For now, the Gunners are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus after positive talks with his agent. The Brazilian is the priority target for Mikel Arteta, but also interests other clubs. We can expect a final decision to come soon, and Manchester City are asking for a €50-60m fee for Gabriel."

Kevin Campbell backs Gunners to prioritise Youri Tielemans move over Ruben Neves

Watford vs Leicester City - Premier League

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners could prioritise a move for Youri Tielemans over Ruben Neves. The north London side have been linked with both players, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



There are three clubs in the race, still open - Arsenal are on it, as expected

twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



He’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January.He’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January. ⭐️🇧🇪 #AFCHe’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. Arsenal are more than interested in Youri Tielemans as he's set to leave Leicester this summer. Gunners have opened direct contacts to explore this possibility.There are three clubs in the race, still open - Arsenal are on it, as expected Arsenal are more than interested in Youri Tielemans as he's set to leave Leicester this summer. Gunners have opened direct contacts to explore this possibility. 🇧🇪 #AFC There are three clubs in the race, still open - Arsenal are on it, as expected ⤵️twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Tielemans would be a better fit at the Emirates.

"We need both. We need extra competition in midfield, and we need goals from midfield. Tielemans can score goals. He creates and scores goals. He can hit them from 25 yards or get in the box and be dangerous," said Campbell.

He continued:

"I think Arsenal have a lot of needs and requirements. I would both of them, but if I had to choose one, I think Tielemans is the one Arsenal will prioritise. Goals from midfield would be massive for us. It would be key. He would score double figures every season if he was at Arsenal. An extra ten goals makes a big difference.”

Paddy Kenny backs Tottenham Hotspur to win race for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has ignited a battle in London for his signature.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Tottenham Hotspur to win the race for Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City striker is likely to leave the Emirates this summer, and Arsenal face competition from Spurs for his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that UEFA Champions League football and Antonio Conte could help Tottenham secure Jesus' signature.

"They are very similar clubs, both London, they can both pay the same wages. So then it comes down to things like playing in the Champions League, and that is a massive bonus for Tottenham. Spurs also have a brand new stadium, which is unbelievable compared to the Emirates. They have the Champions League football; you have Conte. For me, it’s a no brainer," said Kenny.

He continued:

“It’s Tottenham all day for me; they are the club who finished the season stronger. The only thing is Harry Kane. He will always be the main man at Spurs, and Arsenal probably won’t have any strikers in a few weeks. That being said, if it was me, I’d be choosing the team in the Champions League.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav