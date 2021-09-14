Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners target opens up about his future, star midfielder could be sold next summer unless he impresses this season, and more - 14th September 2021

Arsenal registered their first win and scored their first goal of the current Premier League season last weekend. The Gunners are currently 16th in the table and need to put together a string of good results to get their campaign back on track. With no involvement in Europe this season, Mikel Arteta will be able to concentrate solely on the league.

An Arsenal target, who was also linked with the club this summer, has provided an update on his future. A Gunners midfielder could be sold unless he steps up this campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 14 September 2021.

Houssem Aouar opens up about his future

Houssem Aouar has hinted he wants to stay at Lyon

Houssem Aouar has hinted he could stay at Lyon for the foreseeable future. Arsenal were close to securing his signature in the summer of 2020 before a move broke down. The Gunners were expected to revisit their interest earlier this summer. However, the Premier League giants opted to secure the services of Martin Odegaard instead.

But with the team struggling so far, Mikel Arteta could be forced to scout the market for more options. Arsenal could turn to Aouar in the winter or next summer, with the Frenchman possessing the qualities to make the Gunners click. However, in a recent interview, as relayed by The Metro, the Lyon star has expressed a desire to stay with the Ligue 1 side.

“As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season. Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club” said Aouar

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine” said Aouar

Houssem Aouar on his future:

Thomas Partey could be sold next summer unless he has an impressive season

Thomas Partey needs to step up this season

Arsenal will part ways with Thomas Partey if the Ghanaian fails to impress this season, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The player joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last summer but has struggled to assert his influence in the Premier League due to injuries and lack of form.

Arsenal are losing their patience with Partey but will afford him one last chance to get his act together this season. The Ghanaian returned to action against Norwich to help secure a win and will be hoping to build on that performance.

Arsenal turned down a chance to sign Emerson Royal this summer

Arsenal briefly contemplated a swap deal involving Hector Bellerin and Emerson Royal

Arsenal were very close to securing Emerson Royal this summer, but turned down the opportunity in the eleventh hour, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Gunners went on to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Emerson joined Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal were in advanced talks with Barcelona over a potential swap deal involving Emerson Royal & Hector Bellerin. Ultimately, Arsenal stalled, with Mikel Arteta unconvinced over whether Emerson would prove a good tactical fit for his preferred system. pic.twitter.com/8Tv4K8OULM — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) September 13, 2021

Arsenal were planning a swap deal with Barcelona involving the Brazilian and Hector Bellerin. However, Mikel Arteta was unsure about Emerson and the move was scrapped as a result in the eleventh hour. Bellerin went on to join Real Betis on loan.

