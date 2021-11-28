Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners target ready to leave on loan in January; Alexandre Lacazette opens up on future, and more - 28th November 2021

Arsenal returned to winning ways against Newcastle United on Saturday. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli helped The Gunners secure a 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal target is ready to leave on loan in January. Elsewhere, striker Alexandre Lacazette has opened up about his Arsenal future. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28th November 2021.

Arsenal-target Raheem Sterling ready to leave Manchester City on loan in January

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City on loan in January.

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City on loan in January, according to HITC via Ian McGarry. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at the Etihad in recent times. Sterling is disillusioned with his situation, and wants to leave the club. The 26-year-old is a target for The Gunners, who are willing to take him to the Emirates this winter.

The Englishman enjoys a strong relationship with Mikel Arteta from the Spaniard's time at the Etihad. Arsenal are hoping to use that to their advantage. Sterling's representatives have already informed The Citizens that he wants to leave.

The Gunners are monitoring the situation closely. City want the 26-year-old to sign a new contract, as they still hold him in high esteem. The reigning Premier League champions want the Englishman to be a part of their future, with manager Pep Guardiola likely to leave the club in 2023.

However, Sterling has no intention of staying around for that long. He has already informed the club he wants to leave on loan in January. Arsenal are aware that the Englishman's arrival could help them hit a higher gear. The Gunners have turned over a new leaf this season, but could do with reinforcements in attack. The north London side lack a player like Sterling who can score goals galore.

Alexandre Lacazette opens up on future

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he is on the lookout for his next destination.

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he is on the lookout for his next destination. The French striker has blown hot and cold since joining Arsenal in 2017. His current deal expires at the end of the season, and The Gunners are not planning to hand him an extension.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by Marca, Lacazette hinted that he was considering a move away from Arsenal. However, the Frenchman also revealed that a final decision on his future would be made in January.

"My agents are starting to look to the right and to the left. There are still many questions; I prefer to wait until January to position myself," said Lacazette.

Martin Keown backs Arsene Wenger's Arsenal return

Martin Keown has backed Mikel Arteta's decision to invite Arsene Wenger back to Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has backed Mikel Arteta's decision to invite The Gunners' legendary manager Arsene Wenger back to the club.

Speaking ahead of the game against Newcastle United, Keown said that the time is right for Wenger's return to Arsenal.

"Why not (have Wenger back at Arsenal)? It seems to be the sensible fit for the club. Arsenal is a family, as we call it then, yeah, bring him back and welcome him. Whether it’s in a proper role, that’s another matter - something that needs to be looked at - but I think it’s right and proper to bring him back in," said Keown.

