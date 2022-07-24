Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners tipped to extend Bukayo Saka stay; club ready to offer Lucas Torreira in deal for Juventus midfielder, and more - July 24, 2022

Arsenal secured a resounding 4-0 win over Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga summed up a memorable friendly outing for manager Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has backed the Gunners to tie Saka down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side are ready to include Lucas Torreira in a deal for a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on July 24, 2022:

Alex McLeish tips Arsenal to extend Bukayo Saka stay

Bukayo Saka is tipped to have a great future at the Emirates.

Alex McLeish has backed Bukayo Saka to extend his stay at the Emirates. The 20-year-old has been a revelation for Arsenal so far and is generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Gunners need to tie Saka down to a new deal to end speculation about his future.

"He is still a young lad, and I feel, in this stage of his career; he has a passion for the club that he is at. I can see an extension of that contract coming into play sometime soon. Arsenal obviously want the speculation to stop. The only way that will happen is if that gets tied up by the club. That’s the only way speculation will stop," said McLeish.

Gunners ready to offer Lucas Torreira in deal for Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are willing to include Lucas Torreira in their offer for Arthur Melo, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian midfielder is likely to be allowed to leave Juventus this summer. Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and is eager to take him to the Emirates this summer.

The Spanish tactician is even willing to offer Torreira in order to get a deal over the line. The Uruguayan midfielder is a peripheral figure at the club and is not part of Arteta's plans for the future. The Gunners are hoping a player-plus-cash involving Torreira can help them secure the signature of Arthur.

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to send Nuno Tavares on loan to Brighton

Nuno Tavares could be on his way to the Amex Stadium this summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Arsenal to send Nuno Tavares on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls have identified the 22-year-old as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who is wanted at Manchester City.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the move would help Tavares gather much-needed first-team exposure in the Premier League.

"You’re going from one Premier League club to another – and it’s a side that play a very similar style to Arsenal. They’re very much a passing side, Brighton; they get on the front foot – and it’s the perfect opportunity for Tavares, if it comes about," said Whelan.

He added:

“It shouldn’t take that long for him to adapt and get into the swing of things, but he’d be getting valuable Premier League experience – something he desperately needs. It’ll be very easy for Arsenal to keep tabs on him if he stays in the league. It’s the perfect scenario for a young player like Tavares.”

