Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners trailing in Ivan Toney pursuit; Mikel Arteta wants Thomas Partey stay, and more - November 10, 2023

Arsenal will shift their focus back on the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 midweek win over Seville in the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta's team next face Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday (November 11) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are lagging behind in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, Arteta wants midfielder Thomas Partey to stay at the club beyond the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 10, 2023:

Arsenal trailing in Ivan Toney pursuit

Ivan Toney could ignite a bidding war for his signature in January.

Arsenal are lagging behind Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider.

The English forward remains banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, he will be available for transfer in January, and the Gunners are interested. Arteta remains in the market for an able No. 9, and Toney has emerged as an option.

The 27-year-old is proven in the Premier League and has been in top form for Brentford in recent seasons. Toney has 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games across competitions. The Bees are preparing to extract a premium fee for their prized asset and will ask for at least £70 million to let him go.

The London giants are unwilling to go overboard for the Englishman and will only consider a deal that suits them. That has provided the upper hand to the Blues, who haven't been afraid to splash the cash in recent transfer windows.

Mikel Arteta wants Thomas Partey stay

Thomas Partey remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is not looking to offload Thomas Partey this winter, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. The 30-year-old is recovering from a groin injury, and recent reports have hinted that he could be offloaded in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims. He also added that Juventus wanted Partey in the summer, but the Gunners refused to let him go.

"Juventus were interested in Thomas Partey last summer, but then Arsenal decided to keep him. I’m not expecting big movements for Thomas in January.

"I’m told Juventus want more offensive players in midfield than Thomas. And I’m still told Mikel Arteta considers Thomas an important player, despite recent reports from Italy that the Ghana international could look to leave," wrote Romano.

Partey has registered just five appearances across competitions this season, mostly at right-back.

Journalist backs Aaron Ramsdale to wrestle back first-team place

Aaron Ramsdale hasn't been a first-team regular this season.

Paul Brown reckons it's only a matter of time before Arteta reinstates Aaron Ramsdale into Arsenal's starting XI.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates following David Raya's arrival from Brentford on loan this summer. The Spanish custodian, though, has made multiple mistakes in recent games.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said that Arteta will opt for Ramsdale between the sticks unless Raya improves.

"Ramsdale must be knocking on the door. I've said consistently that I think Raya is the better goalkeeper, but there isn't a lot between them. If Raya continues to make errors in games, it's not going to be long before Arteta brings Ramsdale back into the mix.

"I'm sure he is chomping at the bit to play. I'm pretty sure that he is showing his best in training to try and get back into the team," said Brown.

He continued:

"The two goalkeepers actually seem fairly close. They're quite friendly with each other, and it doesn't seem to be a rivalry that's toxic or anything like that.

"I do believe that Ramsdale will be knocking on the door and that we might see him in the team before long."

Ramsdale remains linked with an exit from the Emirates in January.