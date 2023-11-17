Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners trailing in Ousmane Diomande pursuit; Real Sociedad want Kieran Tierney stay, and more - November 17, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and are involved in the title race once again this campaign. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 12 games, a point behind leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are trailing Newcastle United in the race to sign PSG attacker Ousmane Diomande. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad want to tie on-loan Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney down to a permanent deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 17, 2023:

Arsenal trailing in Ousmane Diomande pursuit

Ousmane Diomande has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are behind Newcastle United in the race to sign Ousmane Diomande, according to Record.

The 19-year-old defender has gone from strength to strength at Sporting and is one of their most important players right now. Diomande has appeared 16 times across competitions for the Portuguese side this season, all but two of them have been starts.

The Ivorian has earned himself admirers at clubs across Europe, thanks to his impressive performances. The Gunners are always on the look out for talented young players and have their eyes on Diomande next. However, they're not alone in his pursuit, with the likes of Mapgies as well as Chelsea also eyeing the teenager with interest.

The player is under contract with Sporting till 2027, so prising him away is going to be a tough affair. Diomande has a €80 million release clause in his contract, so his suitors will have to pay a premium to secure his signature.

The London giants could be sceptical about paying such an exorbitant fee for the 19-year-old. Newcastle, though, are pushing for Diomande and are eager to steal a march on their rivals in the race for his services.

The Magpies sent scouts to monitor the player in the recent Lisbon derby and are the favourites to lap him up.

Real Sociedad want Kieran Tierney stay

Kieran Tierney (right) could make his stay at Reale Arena permanent in 2024.

Real Sociedad are keen to keep Kieran Tierney permanently at the club, according to TEAM TALK.

The Scottish left-back left Arsenal this summer to join the La Liga club on a loan deal and has done a decent job. The 26-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates recently but has rediscovered himself at the Reale Arena.

Sociedad are pleased with his efforts and are exploring the option of a permanent stay in a £30 million deal. Tierney had struggled for form and fitness with the Gunners, who remain eager to cash in on him.

The north London side will be delighted should the San Sebastian club offer the quoted amount for the 26-year-old. Arsenal are a bit light in the left-back position, with neither Oleksandr Zinchenko nor Takehiro Tomiyasu natural options for the role.

However, Tierney is not part of their plans, with the Gunners expected to cash in on him and sign a new left-back in 2024.

Gunners willing to make a marque signing in January

Arsenal are ready to sign a marquee player in January to support Arteta’s quest for the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners have done well under the Spanish manager, narrowly missing out on the league title to Manchester City last season. They are in the battle for the league once again this campaign.

Arteta needs reinforcements in the winter to catch up with the Cityzens, and the club hierarchy are willing to oblige. The north London side are ready to spend more than £50 million to bolster their chances of winning the league.

Midfield remains an area of focus for Arsenal, with Thomas Partey’s future up in the air amid interest from Juventus.