Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners turned down Victor Osimhen, club wanted Espanyol ace, and more - September 4, 2024

Arsenal made some smart decisions in the transfer market this summer. Mikel Arteta tied David Raya down to a permanent deal, while also securing the services of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, the Gunners opted against a move for Victor Osimhen this year. Elsewhere, the north London side had their eyes on an Espanyol goalkeeper this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 4, 2024.

Arsenal turned down Victor Osimhen, says Fabrizio Romano

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Nigerian forward was heavily linked with an exit from Napoli throughout the transfer window.

Chelsea were hot on his heels, but it is believed that the Gunners were also offered the chance to secure his signature. Mikel Arteta was in the market for a new striker but apparently opted against the move.

The Blues also failed to reach an agreement with the Nigerian, whose situation at Napoli became complicated after Romelu Lukaku's arrival. The 25-year-old has since move to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season. Osimhen could have helped the Gunners bridge the gap with Manchester City and they could live to rue that decision.

Gunners wanted Joan Garcia, says Fabrizio Romano

Joan Garcia

Arsenal were desperate to sign Joan Garcia this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners were in the market for a new backup goalkeeper, amid Aaron Ramsdale's impending exit.

The Englishman ultimately left for Southampton and the north London side signed Neto from Bournemouth on loan as his replacement. However, Arsenal were also heavily linked with Garcia, who has caught the eye with Espanyol of late.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano stated that the Spanish club turned down two offers from the Gunners this summer.

“The player they wanted for the goal was a new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia. He was the player they really, really wanted. Since June, they had an agreement in place with the goalkeeper of the Spanish under-21 national team," said Romano.

He continued:

"He was a fantastic part of the Espanyol project. He is a crucial part of the Espanyol project, and because of this he’s untouchable in this moment. So Espanyol, with two proposals from Arsenal on the deadline, decided to reject them.”

Neto will be David Raya's backup at the Emirates

Raheem Sterling raring to go at the Emirates

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is eager to start a new chapter in his career with Arsenal. The English forward arrived at the Emirates on Deadline Day in a loan deal from Chelsea.

Sterling wasn't in his element in his two seasons at Stamford Bridge, and was deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca. However, Mikel Arteta decided to bet on his title winning experience from Manchester City.

Speaking to the Gunners' website, the 29-year-old insisted that the club are a perfect fit for him.

“I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line," said Sterling.

He continued:

“It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person."

He concluded:

“Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully I can gel really well with the boys and get going. It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark.”

The north London side do not have an option to sign Sterling permanently at the end of the season.

