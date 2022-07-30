Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to make new signing before Crystal Palace game; club tipped to finish third, and more - July 30, 2022

Arsenal secured a 6-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick, while Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah also found the back of the net to sum up a memorable outing.

Meanwhile, journalist Charles Watts doesn't expect the north London side to make more signings before their Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, Gunners legend Ray Parlour has tipped the club to finish third in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal



6-0 (FT)

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 30, 2022:

Arsenal unlikely to make new signings before Crystal Palace game, says Charles Watts

Arsenal are unlikely to add new faces to their roster before their season opener against Crystal Palace next weekend, according to Charles Watts. The Gunners have already roped in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts added that there are likely to be outgoings from the Emirates in the coming days.

“I can’t say for certain if there’s going to be any more incomings. I’d be surprised if there are any more incomings before the Crystal Palace game. Outgoings? Yes, I do think there probably will be before the Palace game," said Watts.

He added:

“Bernd Leno, I imagine, will probably go before (the) Palace game. I’d be surprised if he’s still here. Nothing’s done yet with Fulham. Those talks have been going on for a long, long time now, but it’s getting towards the stage where I’d be surprised if it doesn’t end up happening.”

Ray Parlour tips Gunners to finish third in Premier League next season

Ray Parlour believes his former team can finish third in the league next season.

Ray Parlour is optimistic about Arsenal's chances of securing third place in the Premier League next season. The Gunners finished fifth in the previous campaign but have made numerous changes to their squad this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour tipped Manchester City to win the league again:

“I would go Manchester City to win it. Then Liverpool, definitely. I think Arsenal have to aim for third. That’s going to be their aim. If they can keep everyone fit, one more player coming in, then they have a decent squad, so I am going to go third for Arsenal, and then Spurs will be good (for fourth).”

He continued:

“But I think Chelsea are going to struggle this season. Unless they make some signings, they might make a couple before the window closes, and then you might change your mind. However, Spurs have to win a trophy.”

Kevin Campbell praises Edu's attitude

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell is pleased with sporting director Edu's attitude. The Brazilian recently said that the north London side cannot accept Manchester City and Liverpool's dominance in the league.

Edu Gaspar: "I want to win. A club like Arsenal, at our size, is not building to be fighting for fourth place. I'm sorry. There's City, Liverpool… that's fine, I accept that. But also, you can't accept that. When you join this club, we cannot accept it."

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell compared Edu with former Gunners manager George Graham.

"This was music to my ears; let me tell you. Listen, the first time I walked into Arsenal, that was the mindset. That is exactly what George Graham, though, in ’86. Of course, Man City and Liverpool are up there. They are amazing teams, but they have the target on their back. They are the ones you have to go for," said Campbell.

He added:

“If you get in amongst them, you have a chance. The top four is important, but it doesn’t make you successful. Getting in amongst City and Liverpool come the end of the season makes you competitive and successful."

He has urged the Gunners to match the consistency of Liverpool and Manchester City:

"That has to be the aim for Arsenal. They have been there before. The level of consistency from Liverpool and City has been incredible. But that has to be every team’s goal.”

