Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Ansu Fati; club backed to target James Maddison, and more - February 12, 2023

Arsenal had to settle for a draw against Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team next face Manchester City on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table clash.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Gunners are unlikely to sign Ansu Fati. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed the north London side to sign James Maddison.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 12, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is highly rated at the Camp Nou.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Ansu Fati, according to Dean Jones. The Spanish forward has suffered with injuries of late but is tipped to have a great future. Still only 20, Fati was handed the iconic Barcelona No. 10 shirt after the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021.

Arteta remains keen to add more bite to his attack this year, and Fati has been linked with the Gunners recently. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the 20-year-old is determined to continue with the Blaugrana.

"I think it's highly unlikely, to be honest. I know Barcelona have more financial questions to answer, but that's always the case these days, and to me, Ansu just seems a player determined to continue to make his name at Barcelona," said Jones.

He added:

"He's also only 20; I mean, it'd be really strange for him to jump ship now, given the way he burst onto the scene there. He's still coming back from an injury that would have really rocked him, and I still think that there's scope there, but it's going to take a little bit of patience."

Fati has registered six goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions this season for Barcelona.

Gunners backed to target James Maddison

James Maddison could be on the move this summer.

Stan Collymore reckons Arsenal could be interested in securing the services of James Maddison this summer.

The English midfielder’s contract with Leicester City expires next summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Unless the 26-year-old commits his future to the club, he could be offloaded at the end of the season.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Maddison could provide competition for Martin Odegaard at the Emirates.

“I wonder if Mike Arteta’s Arsenal may think about signing him. They’re almost guaranteed to be in the Champions League next season, so they’ll want options and providing Martin Odegaard with competition could be key to the Norwegian going from strength to strength," said Collymore.

He added:

“I think Arteta would welcome a player as confident as Maddison coming in as well. His personality is a bit like Marmite – he’s a player you either love or hate, and there’s been a few instances in the past where his behaviour has been questioned, so his future will depend on his attitude now, which does seem to have improved."

Maddison has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Foxes this season, scoring nine goals and setting up five.

Armand Traore heaps praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been an integral part of Arteta’s starting XI this season.

Former Arsenal defender Armand Traore has spoken highly of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer and has hit the ground running.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Traore said Zinchenko’s passion for the game is amazing.

"Zinchenko has been absolutely unbelievable. Every time I see him play, you see his passion and you saw him scream after the game (against United) and it’s absolutely amazing," said Traore.

He added:

“I’m thinking (back to) the game against Man United, a few times when Arsenal were maybe not finding a way; he goes and makes things happen. He moves out of his position and gets into little pockets to try and make things happen, and this is quite incredible. You can tell that he’s played under Pep Guardiola because he plays in a similar way."

Traore pointed out that Zinchenko has brought a trophy winning mentality to the north London side.

“For Arsenal, he’s been great. The second choice left-back is Kieran Tierney, (and) he’s a great left-back, but at the moment, he can’t get much of a game because of how great Zinchenko has been," said Traore.

Traore continued:

“He’s also great for the mentality of the whole squad because he’s won titles. I think he’s come in and been absolutely fantastic. I’m really impressed with him. He’s almost like the cherry on top (of the cake).”

Zinchenko has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for Arsenal, registering one assist.

