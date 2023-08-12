Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Ansu Fati; club want £40 million for Folarin Balogun, and more - August 12, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday (August 12) in their opening game of the new Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s men finished last campaign in second place, five points behind Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side want £40 million for striker Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 12, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati’s future at the Camp Nou is not set in stone.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Ansu Fati this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish forward’s future at Barcelona remains up in the air, and the Gunners are reportedly considering a move for the player right now. Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 20-year-old and wants him at the Emirates.

However, Jones told,Give Me Sport that a move for Fati might no longer be financially possible for the north London side this summer.

“I will be absolutely amazed if Ansu Fati ends up at the Emirates. He’s obviously got a lot of talent, but his injury record and valuation brings about other concerns.

"If they hadn’t spent so much money on Rice, I would have seen this as more likely, but it’s going to be complicated to make this add up to a deal worth doing,” said Jones.

He continued:

"The player has always had an obsession with Barcelona and making this move work too, so I’m sceptical on that side of things. I don’t think Arsenal are finished in the transfer market, and, I think, that an attacking player is actually possible - but Fati? I still have these doubts.”

Arsenal have roped in Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer to upgrade their attack.

Gunners want £40 million for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Inter Milan.

Arsenal want £40 million to part ways with Folarin Balogun this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The USNMT international is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and the Gunners are planning to cash in on him before the end of the transfer window. Inter Milan are interested in the 22-year-old and want to bring him to the Serie A.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has closed the door to a San Siro return this year. Balogun has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job, but the Italian side are struggling to agree a deal with the Gunners.

Arsenal have reportedly turned down a £35 million offer from Monaco for the player and remain steadfast in their valuation of the American.

Peter Schmeichel slams Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign David Raya

David Raya is set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticised Arteta’s decision to sign David Raya this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly struck a deal with Brentford for the Spanish custodian, but an official confirmation is awaited. Arteta reportedly wants more competition for Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates.

Schmeichel told Radio Five Live that fighting for the No. 1 spot could unsettle both players.

“I absolutely do not get it. I cannot understand how a manager can come to the conclusion that it’s a great thing to have competition for the No 1 shirt. A goalkeeper’s position is very reactive. You cannot create anything on your own. You have to wait for things to happen,” said Schmeichel.

He continued:

“You’re now asking your goalkeeper to prove you’re better than the other one. That means you now have to go and do stuff, and you don’t want that. It’s the one position on the pitch where you just want steady.

"When you have a competition situation, he also plays that game for himself, and for that position, and I don’t get it. What you do is you put a lot of insecurity into the two of them.”

The Gunners have allowed Matt Turner to join Nottingham Forest this summer, and Raya will likely be his replacement.