Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign AS Roma striker in January; club in talks for Lazio midfielder, and more - January 10, 2023

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Oxford United on Monday (January 9) in the third round of the FA Cup. Mohamed Elneny opened the scoring with a rare goal before Eddie Nketiah netted a brace to mark a comfortable outing for Mikel Arteta's men.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are unlikely to sign an AS Roma striker in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are in talks to secure the services of a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 10, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Tammy Abraham in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Tammy Abraham has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will not sign Tammy Abraham this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Englishman, who left Chelsea to join AS Roma in 2021.

Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 in January and has been backed to reignite his interest in the 25-year-old.

Arsenal monitoring Tammy Abraham situation



Arsenal monitoring Tammy Abraham situation

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Abraham remains a key figure at Roma, and his future will only be considered this summer.

"Despite fresh links with Arsenal, Tammy Abraham will stay at Roma in January for sure; that’s never been in doubt.He also scored yesterday a key goal against Milan. At the end of the season, we will see in general what happens with Jose Mourinho and Roma’s decisions on players, but nothing is happening now," wrote Romano.

The English striker has registered five goals and two assists from 22 games across competitions this season for the Serie A side.

Gunners in talks for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are in touch with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman over a possible move, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Serbian midfielder has consistently delivered for Lazio over the years and has been impressive this season as well. The 27-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, amassing five goals and seven assists.

The Gunners have been linked with the player for a while and have now stepped up their interest. Arteta needs to add more depth to his midfield, and Milinkovic-Savic could be a superb addition. However, the north London side are unlikely to complete a move this month.

Instead, a summer transfer looks the most likely option, with the Serb's contract expiring in 2024. Unless he signs an extension with Lazio, Arsenal could secure his signature for a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

Arsenal taking one step at a time, says Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes is eager for a top-four finish this season.

Gabriel Magalhaes has said that Arsenal do not want to get too ahead of themselves as they look to secure UEFA Champions League football. The Brazilian has been an integral part of the high-flying Gunners, who're leading the Premier League title race after 17 games.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, as cited by Arse Blog, Gabriel said that Arteta is in constant dialogue with the squad.

“I think everyone knows that we are a very young team, with a very good mentality. Mikel talks to us a lot; he is a coach who is very close to us. And from the beginning, we knew it would be difficult. Last season, we missed out on qualifying for the Champions League, but that taste remained," said Gabriel.

Orbinho @Orbinho Gabriel Magalhães has played the most minutes in all competitions for Arsenal this season (1933). Gabriel Magalhães has played the most minutes in all competitions for Arsenal this season (1933).

The Brazilian added that the north London side have a close-knit squad who're focused and hard working.

“This year, thank God, we are focused, working hard, and enjoying great victories. It is step by step because we know the difficulties. We do it step by step. There’s never an easy game, and we need to have our feet on the ground, and in the end, we’ll see what will happen."

He continued:

“Arteta always gives us confidence, and we work a lot. In several games, we see what needs to be improved and that it helps us a lot. Our group is very close.”

Arsenal have won 14 of their 17 games in the league this season and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points.

