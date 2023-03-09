Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to target Victor Osimhen; club advised to sign Mason Mount, and more - March 9, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday (March 9) to lock horns with Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg. Mikel Arteta's side are looking to all the way.

Meanwhile, the Premier League leaders are unlikely to target Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the Gunners to sign Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 9, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to target Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (left) has been on fire this season.

Arsenal are unlikely to move for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian striker has been on a roll for Napoli this season, generating interest from clubs around Europe. With the Gunners expected to add more bite to their attack this year, Osimhen has been linked to the Emirates recently.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA Victor Osimhen really has Serie A in a chokehold this season Victor Osimhen really has Serie A in a chokehold this season ⚡ https://t.co/o2BnhWfr2J

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have other priorities this summer.

"I don’t have it confirmed, as of now. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun, and also, Osimhen’s price tag will be really huge. I think Arsenal have different priorities for this summer, including a new midfielder," wrote Romano.

Osimhen has 21 goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions for Napoli this season.

Gunners advised to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Emmanuel Frimpong has advised Arsenal to target Mason Mount this summer. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea, but talks for an extension have not been fruitful yet.

The Gunners are among the clubs linked with the player, who could move on for a new challenge at the end of the season.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| It is unlikely Mason Mount stays at Chelsea past this season and the midfielder’s preference is a move to Liverpool. [ @jac_talbot 🥈| It is unlikely Mason Mount stays at Chelsea past this season and the midfielder’s preference is a move to Liverpool. [@jac_talbot] https://t.co/ssShzvxoYG

Speaking to BettingSites, as cited by Four Four Two, Frimpong said that Mount is good enough to play for the north London side.

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal. He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal; he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international," Frimpong.

However, the Ghanaian added that his former club should walk away if Chelsea ask for too much money.

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player. If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away; we're not Manchester City; we can't spend that much money on one player," said Frimpong.

Mount has appeared 32 times across competitions for the Blues this season, registering three goals and six assists.

Jonathan Johnson backs Arsenal to send more players on loan to Ligue 1

William Saliba (left) has heavily benefitted from his time in Ligue 1.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Arsenal could continue to use Ligue 1 clubs as a springboard for their emerging talents.

The Gunners have enjoyed decent success by sending players out on loan to Ligue 1. William Saliba has become a first-team regular since returning from loan with Marseille, while Folarin Balogun has impressed at Reims this season.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Folarin Balogun has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for February. Folarin Balogun has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for February. https://t.co/DQkPDrSe0z

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the north London side could send players out on loan to Ligue 1 again next season.

"We know Arsenal have had plenty of success in loaning young players to Ligue 1 clubs in recent times, with names like Folarin Balogun and Nuno Tavares discussed recently in this column, while William Saliba benefited a great deal from loans with Nice and Marseille before coming back and becoming a regular starter for the Gunners this season,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“Arsenal could well look to Ligue 1 again this summer, and other Premier League clubs will probably do the same. The French top flight is a good place to let young talent develop, and clubs up and down the Premier League will undoubtedly look at the progress of the likes of Balogun and Saliba and think they could do well to agree similar deals."

Balogun has amassed 16 goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions this season for Reims.

