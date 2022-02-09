Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Atletico Madrid striker; Mikel Arteta interested in La Liga midfielder, and more - 9 February 2022

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League standings after 21 games. They are four points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, albeit with three games in hand. A win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday will help Mikel Arteta's men go fifth, above Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for an Atletico Madrid striker this summer. Elsewhere, Arteta is interested in a La Liga midfielder.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ https://t.co/jmQxRxDetX

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th February 2022:

Arsenal want Alvaro Morata

Arsenal are interested in Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal are interested in Alvaro Morata, according to Sport Witness via journalist Niccolo Ceccarini. The Spaniard is currently on loan with Juventus. The Bianconeri have a €35 million option to sign him permanently.

Morata joined the Serie A giants on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2020. He enjoyed a decent 2020-21 campaign, scoring 20 goals in 44 games across competitions. However, the 29-year-old has been subdued in the current campaign, managing only eight strikes in 30 games so far.

Dusan Vlahovic's arrival could further diminish his game time in Turin. Juventus are unlikely to take up the option to buy Morata at the end of the season. The Spaniard is expected to return to Atletico Madrid, but he doesn't seem to have a future at the Wanda Metropolitano either. The Gunners are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/arsenal-strong… #afc Alvaro Morata | “Arsenal strongly interested” – Journalist pushes Gunners in front for signing, summer move on cards. Alvaro Morata | “Arsenal strongly interested” – Journalist pushes Gunners in front for signing, summer move on cards. sportwitness.co.uk/arsenal-strong… #afc

Mikel Arteta wants a new striker this summer. The north London side allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the Emirates this January. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are in the final six months of their respective contracts. Both players are likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Arsenal failed in their pursuit of Vlahovic. Arteta could also find little joy attempting to prise away Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. As such, the north London side have turned their attention to Morata. The Gunners could secure the services of the 29-year-old for around €35 million, with the Bianconeri unlikely to dish out that amount to secure Morata permanently from Atletico.

Mikel Arteta interested in Jon Moncayola

Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Jon Moncayola.

Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Jon Moncayola, according to Todo Fichajes. The Spaniard has earned rave reviews with his performances for Osasuna this season. The 23-year-old has been an omnipresent in their starting XI, generating interest from Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid. The Gunners have now joined the list of his suitors.

The north London side will be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. Mohamed Elneny is set to leave, while Granit Xhaka's future hangs in the balance. The Gunners are looking to address the issue by roping in Moncayola, who could cost €22 million.

Newcastle United tipped to sign Bernd Leno

Keith Downie has suggested that Newcastle United could return for Bernd Leno this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested that Newcastle United could return for Bernd Leno this summer. The Magpies failed in their attempt to prise the German away from the Emirates in the final days of the January transfer window.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Downie said that Newcastle could renew their interest in Leno if they escape relegation. He hasn't played a league game since August.

Also Read Article Continues below

“I could foreseeably see them, if they stay up, looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and changing things up in the goalkeeping department. I think Bernd Leno is someone they would be interested in, given his experience in the Premier League already,” said Downie.

Edited by Bhargav