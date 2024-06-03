Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Benjamin Sesko; club advised to offload star midfielder, and more - June 3, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to improve their squad over the summer. Mikel Arteta's men missed out on the Premier League once again in the 2023-24 season, finishing behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko high up on their wish list. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to offload midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 3, 2024:

Arsenal want Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have Benjamin Sesko on their priority list, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Slovenian striker enjoyed a fruitful 2023-24 season with RB Leipzig, racking up 18 goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer as they look to bridge the gap with Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to convince, so Arteta is eager to rope in an upgrade.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also pointed out that there could be a striker merry-go-round this summer.

"I think Benjamin Sesko ranks very high on Arsenal's list of strikers. There were several names that had been discussed internally, and now we're at the stage where teams have to decide," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The decision will also be based, in many ways, on the merry-go-round of movement, because last summer was all about midfielders moving, like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, while this summer is going to be about strikers.

"Almost every striker has two or three other clubs invested in them. So not every club is going to get their top striker, and then there will be a knock-on effect."

The 21-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga club runs till 2028, and he reportedly has a €50-60 million release clause in his deal.

Gunners advised to offload Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe

Former Arsenal forward Perry Groves has advised the club to offload Emile Smith Rowe this summer. The English midfielder is a forgotten man, registering just 19 appearances across competitions in the 2023-24 season, mostly from the bench.

Smith Rowe's situation is unlikely to improve, with Arteta also looking for a new midfielder this summer. There will be no shortage of suitors if the player becomes available this year, with Aston Villa previously linked with an interest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Groves insisted that the 23-year-old deserves to play regular football.

“Emile Smith Rowe, he has got to go because he is too good to be a squad player.

"At the age he is, he has got to be playing regularly, and this isn’t because of the Profit and Sustainability rules, it is because, at the moment, he is not good enough to get into Arsenal’s XI, so he has got to go and play," said Groves.

He continued:

“He can play as a 10, he can play on the right-hand side, he can play on the left-hand side, and if you think, before he had his groin injury, he was one of the main players.

"He had a brilliant spell probably about 18 months ago where he came in, hit the ground running, got into the England squad, scored a few goals."

Groves also pointed out that offloading Smith Rowe will also help the club adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

“Since he got injured, he couldn’t get back into the team, and I think as well, Mikel Arteta will be saying to him, ‘You need to go and play games’. The bonus is because he has come through the academy, it will all go on the PSR,” said Groves.

The Englishman is under contract with the north London side till 2026.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Arsenal's pursuit of Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko

Arsenal are not in talks with Johan Bakayoko regarding a move this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian forward has been a revelation for PSV Eindhoven this season, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 outings across competitions.

The 21-year-old's efforts have seen him linked with multiple top clubs in Europe. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are also on that list. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bakayoko's future remains open at the moment

“Arsenal have also been linked with Johan Bakayoko of PSV in the Dutch media. For now, I’m told there are many clubs keen on Bakayoko, but so far nothing is advanced with any particular club," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"For example there’s interest also from Germany, but from England too…it’s an open situation, but one to develop in the next weeks rather than now.”

Bakayoko could be a fantastic cover for Bukayo Saka in Mikel Arteta's squad.