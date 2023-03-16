Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Denzel Dumfries; Newcastle United eyeing Kieran Tierney, and more - March 15, 2023

Arsenal face Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (March 16) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg. With the tie evenly poised at 2-2, Mikel Arteta's men need a win at home to go through to the last eight.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Newcastle United are monitoring Kieran Tierney. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 15, 2023.

Arsenal want Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to Football Insider. The Dutch right-back has been a revelation this season for Inter Milan and also caught the eye for the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the Nerazzurri are likely to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this summer to address their financial woes.

The Gunners are in the hunt for a new right-back this year, with neither Ben White nor Takehiro Tomiyasu long-term options for Arteta. Dumfries has emerged as a possible target for the position, but the north London side could face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

The Dutchman has two goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions for Inter this season.

Newcastle United eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have a genuine interest in Kieran Tierney, according to Ben Jacobs. The Scottish left-back has been linked with a move away from Arsenal after dropping behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Gunners are likely to demand at least £30-40 million for the player.

"Tierney held face-to-face talks with Arteta to better understand his future and was encouraged to fight for his place. So an exit is not guaranteed. Even Arteta is still undecided whether to let him go, but it will also come down to whether Tierney is satisfied to be a squad player,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Arsenal would demand a fee in excess of the £25m they paid Celtic in 2019. £35-40m is probably the starting point, especially given Tierney is healthily contracted until 2026. Let’s not forget he was Real Madrid-linked for £50m only a year ago."

Jacobs said that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Monaco have their eyes on Tierney.

“Newcastle’s interest is genuine. Left-back is an area Eddie Howe knows he needs to strengthen. I am told Tierney ideally wants European football still, which should rule out Aston Villa despite some links," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"Villa boss Unai Emery was the manager who brought Tierney to Arsenal, so it’s natural he’s keeping tabs on the situation. Keep an eye on Monaco as well, especially if Caio Henrique leaves. There are suitors tracking the Brazilian despite him signing a new deal last summer until 2027."

Jacobs went on to rubbish claims of a swap deal with Juventus involving Manuel Locatelli.

"Nothing has been discussed with Juventus despite suggestions Tierney could be offered as part of a swap deal for Manuel Locatelli. Arsenal enquired about Locatelli last summer but were told he wanted to stay at Juventus. Nothing has changed. Juve’s obligation to buy kicks in this summer and even if forced to sell players, Locatelli isn’t one they want to lose," wrote Jacobs.

Tierney has made 27 appearances across competitions this season for the north London side, registering a goal and an assist.

Stan Collymore praises Mikel Arteta

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has admitted that he was wrong about Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager has turned Arsenal into a formidable outfit this season, leading the Premier League.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore tipped the Gunners to win the league:

“I have to admit, I have been very critical of Mikel Arteta in the past, but he’s managing the squad and their minutes very well. I thought the title race would hot up, but Arsenal still don’t look to be in any danger. There’s still a long way to go, and everything could still change, but the point I’m making is that the freshness of the Gunners’ play is a joy to watch,” said Collymore.

He added:

“When you compare how they’re performing to Man United and Liverpool, who both looked very jaded last time out, it makes you wonder if this season could not only be an unexpected title for Arsenal but if they could actually win it at a canter.”

The north London side are five points clear at the top after 27 games.

