Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Dusan Vlahovic; club battling Tottenham for Marc Guehi, and more - May 4, 2023

Arsenal will be eager to pick up all three points when they face Newcastle United on Sunday (May 7) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are coming off making light work of Chelsea on Tuesday (May 2).

Meanwhile, the north London side want Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic this summer. Elsewhere, the Gunners are battling Tottenham Hotspur for Marc Guehi. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 4, 2023.

Arsenal want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside. The Serbian striker has been in decent form for Juventus this season, registering 11 goals and four assists in 36 games across competitions. However, the Bianconeri are ready to allow him to leave this summer for €80 million.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new striker to add further competition to the squad this summer. Arteta's team are struggling to hold on to their high standards in the final phase of the season. With the north London side set to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, reinforcements are the need of the hour.

Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack and has set his sights on Vlahovic. The Spanish manager failed to sign the 23-year-old last year before he joined Juventus but could finally get his wish this summer. However, Arsenal face competition from Chelsea for the Serb's signature.

Gunners battling Tottenham for Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has ignited a battle in London for his signature.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Marc Guehi, according to The Evening Standard.

The Englishman has been a revelation for Crystal Palace this season and his assured performances have earned him admirers across the Premier League. The Gunners have struggled due to a lack of cover in their squad for the centre-back position this season.

William Saliba's absence has hurt the north London side's title aspirations, and Arteta is determined to address the issue over the summer. However, Spurs also have their eyes on the 22-year-old and want to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta pleased with team's performance against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta reckons Arsenal are back to their best after a resounding win over Chelsea in midweek. The Gunners are going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title, but the reigning champions have the upper hand in the race.

Speaking after the win, which was the north London side's first in five games, Arteta was full of praise for his team.

"We wanted to have a very different approach to the game, and we did it right from the beginning. The team is back to its best. There was a lot of energy, determination, quality, movement, and we were really going for it. We connected with our crowd straight away; we scored two magnificent goals, got control of the game and fully deserved to win," said Arteta.

He added:

“We wanted to prove we had that fire in the belly. I could see that in the last few days, and we prepared the game well. Mentally we arrived in the right mood and with the right level of energy.

"Everything went for us as well, which is important. We’ve had a couple of difficult weeks with very different games with a lot of emotions involved. Today we’re back to the top of the league - let’s see what happens.”

Arsenal need Manchester City to drop points to win the Premier League, as they trail the Cityzens by a point and have played a game more.

