Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Jorrel Hato; club advised to sign Jason Sancho, and more - May 14, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for the final game of the Premier League season against Everton at the Emirates on Sunday, May 19. Mikel Arteta's team are two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the north London club to target on-loan Manchester United winger Jason Sancho this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 14, 2024;

Arsenal want Jorrel Hato, says Fabrizio Romano

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal are interested in Jorrel Hato, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch defender has been a revelation for Ajax this season.

The player only turned 18 in March this year but has appeared 46 times across competitions, all of which have been starts. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with the club planning to secure his services this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Dutch giants are keen to keep Hato.

“As previously reported, Jorrel Hato could be a name to watch for Arsenal. Ajax want to keep him, that’s why they recently extended his contract until June 2028.

"But Arsenal remain absolutely keen and interested. He’s high on club’s list so let’s see after title race if they decide to try again for the 18-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back,” wrote Romano.

The north London side are well stocked at the back, but Hato is a generational talent who could be William Saliba's long-term partner.

Gunners advised to sign Jason Sancho by former player

Jadon Sancho

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that Jason Sancho could be a fine addition to Arteta's squad.

The English forward left Manchester United in January this year to join Borussia Dortmund on loan. Sancho has been in resurgent form with the Bundesliga club and has helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final. He has scored three goals and set up two in 19 games across competitions.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petit was full of praise for the 23-year-old.

“I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary. He looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank, so hard to catch," said Petit.

He continued:

“He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months.”

Sancho has fallen out with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and could be offloaded this summer.

Arsenal eyeing Wojciech Szczesny, says journalist

Wojciech Szczesny

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Wojciech Szczesny, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are likely to bid adieu to Aaron Ramsdale this summer, with the Englishman expected to move in search of regular football. Arteta wants a replacement and apparently has set his sights on the veteran Pole.

Szczesny has 15 clean sheets from 34 appearances for Juventus this season. However, the player's contract expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that the north London side have been in touch with the 34-year-old to discuss a move.

"It’s true that Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Wojciech Szczesny, but it is hard to know if there is genuine scope for it to progress at the moment.

"They are on the lookout for a new back-up goalkeeper because Aaron Ramsdale is going to leave after this season, and Szczesny - with his experience and ties to the club - is a really good option to consider,” said Jones.

He continued:

“That is why they have had initial conversations about whether it could open up. He is definitely not the only option for them though. I have heard of at least two other goalkeepers recently that Arsenal have sounded out about next season."

Arsenal are expect to permanently sign David Raya, who is on loan from Brentford, at the end of the season.