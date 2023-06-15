Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Kai Havertz; Jorginho not looking to leave, and more - June 15, 2023

Arsenal are planning to make more investments in their squad this summer. Mikel Arteta has taken his team back to the UEFA Champions League, so the Gunners need to bring in reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the north London side are interested in Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Elsewhere, midfielder Jorginho is not expected to leave the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 15, 2023:

Arsenal want Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Kai Havertz, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The German attacker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The 24-year-old has been in and out of the first team this season, but his stock remains high.

On his YouTube channel (via TBR), Watts said that the Gunners are internally discussing a Kai Havertz move.

“As far as I’m aware Kai Havertz is of interest to Arsenal. When I first saw these links I was like ‘this can’t be right.’ I though could Arsenal really be interested in Havertz?

"But as far as I’ve been told, there is interest in Havertz, and he is a player they are talking about this summer. The fact that he is on the list of potential targets has surprised me, but he very much is on the list,” said Watts.

Arteta is expected to invest in his attack, with the north London side set to return to the Champions League next season.

Jorginho not looking to leave

Jorginho is happy at the Emirates.

Jorginho is not planning to leave the Emirates this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder arrived at the Emirates in January this year and has settled in quite well. However, there are rumours linking him with a move to Lazio ahead of the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Jorginho is likely to turn down a reunion with his former manager Maurizio Sarri in Serie A.

“Arsenal fans can rest easy – my understanding for the moment is that Jorginho is happy at Arsenal and has good chances to stay at the club, despite rumours about a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio this summer,” wrote Romano.

Granit Xhaka is expected to move to Bayer Leverkusen before the start of the new season. Romano also added that the Gunners would hate to lose both Xhaka and Jorginho this summer.

“Jorginho only just joined back in January and made an impressive start, even if he isn’t likely to be as much of a regular and focal point of the team as he was during his peak years at Chelsea. Still, to reiterate, there is nothing serious or advanced with Lazio or any other club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Remember as well – Granit Xhaka is expected to leave. A deal is in place with Bayer Leverkusen, which can go through once Arsenal complete the signing of Declan Rice.

"We’ll see if things change later in the summer, but I’m not sure Arsenal would lose both Xhaka and Jorginho in the same window.”

Jorginho’s experience could be vital for Arteta as he chases silverware with a relatively young team next season.

Declan Rice wants to join Gunners

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates this summer.

Declan Rice prefers a move to the Emirates this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English midfielder is set to leave West Ham United this year, and the Gunners are leading the race for his signature. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 24-year-old, whose contract with the Hammers runs out next summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that West Ham are likely to demand a colossal fee for Rice.

“I think West Ham obviously still want a lot of money for Declan Rice. It's going to come down to how much cash Arsenal decide to put down for him, but they do seem to still be the favourites really to get him,” said Brown.

He continued:

"I think from Rice's point of view, that appears to be the club he most wants to sign for right now, so it wouldn't surprise me if that gets done. But it may take a little while for it to actually happen."

Apart from Rice, the Gunners also have their eyes on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

