Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Kaoru Mitoma; Mikel Arteta not eyeing Camp Nou job, and more - January 30, 2024

Arsenal travel to the City Ground on Tuesday (January 30) to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will look to get all three points in midweek as he aims to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Kaoru Mitoma. Elsewhere, Arteta is not eyeing the Barcelona job. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 30, 2024:

Arsenal are interested in Kaoru Mitoma, according to Fichajes. The Japanese forward has been in impressive form for Brighton & Hove Albion recently, forcing clubs across the league to take note. This season, Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 24 outings across competitions.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also hot on the heels of the 26-year-old, but the Gunners are in the driving seat in the race for his services. The Seagulls have a reputation of being shrewd negotiators and are likely to demand around £70 million for their star man. However, a move is unlikely in the middle of the season.

Mikel Arteta not eyeing Camp Nou job

Mikel Arteta is not interested in taking charge at Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

The Spanish manager has done an admirable job at Arsenal, transforming them into title contenders. He was close to salvation last season, before losing ground to eventual champions Manchester City in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are heading into uncertain times following manager Xavi’s decision to leave in the summer. The La Liga champions have struggled this season, and Xavi has been under tremendous pressure.

His decision to leave has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, and Arteta has been named as a possible candidate for the job. However, it appears that the Spanish manager remains fully focussed on the north London side and is not enticed by the chance to manager Barcelona.

Leicester City want Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stay, says journalist

Leicester City are eager to keep hold of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the moment, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

The English midfielder has been a rage at the King Power Stadium this season, registering nine goals and as many assists in 31 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

However, speaking recently, Dorsett said that the Championship leaders have no desire to let the 25-year-old leave in the middle of the season.

“It’s really interesting to see what happens. No disrespect for Brentford or Brighton, but if one of the big guns from the Premier League or Europe came in with a bid for Dewsbury-Hall, then we may see a flurry of activity and a market because Leicester are sailing a little bit close to the wind with the profit and sustainability rules. They can’t really strengthen without losing one or two players,” said Dorsett.

He continued:

“So to that end they are interested in deals for a number of players. The thing is Dewsbury-Hall is certainly not one they want to sell, and they won’t entertain offers for him unless it’s a very big offer.

"The truth is no. They can’t (afford to lose him right now), and Enzo Maresca has made that very clear to his bosses as far as I understand behind the scenes. He has scored nine goals and has nine assists in the Championship this season.”

The north London side are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.