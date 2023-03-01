Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Lucas Paqueta; club eyeing Yunus Musah, and more - March 1, 2023

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates on Wednesday (March 1) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men are atop the league after 24 games and are the favourites to go all the way.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Lucas Paqueta. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the club are monitoring Yunus Musah. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 1, 2023:

Arsenal want Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paqueta, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Gunners are expected to invest in their midfield this summer and have set their sights on the Brazilian.

Paqueta has struggled since joining West Ham United last year, but he has featured regularly for them. The 25-year-old has registered one goal and two assists in 23 games across competitions for the Hammers this season.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who only joined the Hammers last summer. (Fichajes) Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who only joined the Hammers last summer. (Fichajes) https://t.co/UavlWMWBPP

Despite struggling to live up to expectations, Paqueta's stock remains high. Apart from the north London side, Newcastle United are also eyeing the player ahead of the summer.

Arteta is working to take Arsenal back to their heydays, and an in-form Paqueta could be a stellar addition to his squad.

Gunners eyeing Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Yunus Musah, according to Fabrizio Romano. The American midfielder caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing clubs around the continent to take note.

With Valencia embroiled in a relegation scrap in La Liga, Musah could become available this summer should his club fail to remain afloat.

Speaking on the House of Champions podcast, as cited by HITC, Romano also named Chelsea and Inter Milan as his suitors.

“I think whatever happens with Valencia, I see him leaving in the summer. In the Premier League, there is strong interest. During the World Cup, Chelsea were following the player. Arsenal, of course, know the player very welll he was there, so he is a player they are monitoring," said Romano.

He continued:

"Also Inter, they are looking for that kind of player, so Musah is a player they are following. My expectation is for him to leave, and from what I understand, Chelsea, Arsenal and Inter are the most interested clubs, but it will take time.”

Musah has appeared 24 times across competitions for Valencia this season, recording two assists.

Paul Merson praises Mikel Arteta's Eddie Nketiah decision

Eddie Nketiah has been in splendid form this year.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has praised Arteta for not starting Eddie Nketiah against Leicester City. Arsenal secured a close 1-0 win over the Foxes on Saturday (February 25), with Leandro Trossard leading the line and Nketiah on the bench.

🥤𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 ✪ @AfcBanks_ Should Mikel Arteta Still Start Him Ahead of Eddie Nketiah Vs Everton? Should Mikel Arteta Still Start Him Ahead of Eddie Nketiah Vs Everton? https://t.co/KNmy9mrMUa

With the English striker not called upon, Merson reckons it was a masterstroke from Arteta. In his column for Sky Sports, the former midfielder said that Nketiah is likely to return fully recharged against Everton.

"I was not sure about Leandro Trossard playing up front. I did not think it worked. I would have brought Eddie Nketiah on at half-time because for all the play Arsenal had, they did not look like scoring in the first half. The VAR decision to disallow Trossard's goal was a brilliant spot," said Merson.

He added:

"Trossard playing in that position did mean they could keep possession because he was coming short for the ball. It was like Man City from last season playing a false nine. That said, it was a good decision to give Nketiah a rest, and I would be shocked if he did not play against Everton on Wednesday. So it's a masterstroke really to get him out of the firing line to recharge."

Nketiah has made 31 appearances across competitions this season for the Premier League leaders, registering nine goals and one assist.

