Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Manuel Locatelli; club join race for Brighton midfielder, and more - March 6, 2023

Arsenal remain the favourites to win the Premier League after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth side on Saturday (March 4). Mikel Arteta's team next face Sporting CP on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are putting together plans to sign Manuel Locatelli. Elsewhere, the north London side have entered the race to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 6, 2023:

Arsenal want Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to secure the signature of Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to Calciomercatoweb via HITC.

The Italian midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners, but a move has failed to see the light of day so far. Arteta remains keen to take the 25-year-old to the Emirates this year and is even willing to offer Kieran Tierney to sweeten the deal.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. The north London side are willing to cash in on Tierney this summer and want to use him to get Locatelli. The Italian is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, and the Bianconeri have an obligation to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Arsenal are ready to offer the Serie A giants £25 million plus Tierney to convince them to part ways with the Italian. However, Juventus are not entirely convinced by their offer. Locatelli has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Gunners join race for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have joined the battle to sign Alexis Mac Allister, according to Football Insider.

The Argentinean midfielder has become a household name since helping his nation go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December. The 24-year-old has been quietly impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, earning admirers at clubs around the continent.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



1 goal

1 assist

56/62 accurate passes

3 chances created

1 big chance created

3/3 accurate long balls

2 tackles

7 recoveries

5/9 duels won



Alexis Mac Allister vs West Ham:1 goal1 assist56/62 accurate passes3 chances created1 big chance created3/3 accurate long balls2 tackles7 recoveries5/9 duels won Alexis Mac Allister vs West Ham:1 goal1 assist56/62 accurate passes3 chances created1 big chance created3/3 accurate long balls2 tackles7 recoveries5/9 duels won💫🇦🇷 https://t.co/qXJuYGhDR7

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are already eying Mac Allister with interest. The Gunners have now joined the fray. Arteta is looking to add more quality to his midfield before the start of the new season, and the Argentinean has popped up on his radar.

The player's contract with the Seagulls expires in 2025, bur the club have the option of an additional year. The 25-year-old has registered eight goals and one assist from 23 games across competitions this season for Brighton.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Moises Caicedo future

Moises Caicedo could leave the Amex this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Moises Caicedo will be a sought-after player this summer, despite committing himself to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Ecuadorian was heavily courted by Arsenal in January, but the Seagulls refused to let him go. The 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Seagulls, who remain keen to keep hold if the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



It will include a significant pay rise for Caicedo.



Brighton have turned down £55m from Chelsea and £70m from Arsenal last January. Official: Moises Caicedo has signed new deal with Brighton valid until June 2027 with an option for further seasonIt will include a significant pay rise for Caicedo.Brighton have turned down £55m from Chelsea and £70m from Arsenal last January. Official: Moises Caicedo has signed new deal with Brighton valid until June 2027 with an option for further season 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #BHAFC➕ It will include a significant pay rise for Caicedo.🔴 Brighton have turned down £55m from Chelsea and £70m from Arsenal last January. https://t.co/4OMejC2VlQ

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that signing a new deal will not deter Caicedo's suitors.

"It’s not about being persuaded; Caicedo deserved a pay rise after £70m turned down by Brighton and a huge salary from Arsenal, so it was absolutely normal to accept,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I think top clubs will try again to sign him in the summer, contract extension helps Brighton for sure but doesn’t change the situation for the summer: top clubs will be there.”

Caicedo has played 26 times across competitions this season for Brighton, picking up one goal and an assist.

