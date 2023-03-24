Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Noah Okafor; Kvicha Kvaratskhelia unlikely to join, and more - March 24, 2023

Arsenal are the frontrunners to win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are eight points clear at the top after 28 games, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Noah Okafor. Elsewhere, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to move to the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 24, 2023:

Arsenal want Noah Okafor

Noah Okafor has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Noah Okafor, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside. The Swiss striker has been quite impressive for RB Salzburg this season, amassing ten goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions. The Gunners are pleased with his performances and want to bring him to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and the Austrian club are likely to cash in on him. Arteta has targeted talented young players since taking charge, and Okafor fits the bill.

He could be a fine understudy to Gabriel Jesus, especially with the future of Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun uncertain. However, the north London side will face stiff competition from Inter Milan and AC Milan for his signature.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia unlikely to join

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has gone from strength to strength this season at Napoli.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is not expected to move to Arsenal this summer, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Georgian forward has turned heads at clubs across Europe after exploding into the scene at Napoli this season. The 22-year-old's return of 14 goals and 16 assists from 30 games across competitions has reportedly made him a target for the Gunners too.

However, speaking recently as cited by Caught Offside, Di Marzio said that Napoli have no reason to offload Kvaratskhelia with Osimhen likely to fetch a fat fee.

“I don’t think Kvaratskhelia can leave Napoli to go to Arsenal. He has only been there for one season, and it is really unlikely that the club will sell him now. If they sell Osimhen for £132million, they are more than happy, and then they don’t need to sell Kvaratskhelia," said Di Marzio.

Arteta is likely to invest in his attack as he seeks to sustain recent developments at the Emirates.

Gunners want to offload Nuno Tavares, says Florent Germain

Nuno Tavares is unlikely to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

The Gunners are looking to cash in on Nuno Tavares this summer, according to journalist Florent Germain.

The Portuguese left-back is on loan to Marseille for the season, but the Ligue 1 side do not have the option to sign him permanently. Tavares has registered six goals in 32 games across competitions this season but is unlikely to have a future at the Emirates.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, said that Marseille are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal this summer.

"Arsenal would like to sell him. The Gunners bosses don’t want to loan him for a second year in a row. He has two years left on his contract. He’s loaned without an option to buy, so he will normally return to London. Marseille haven’t definitely made a decision. They haven’t clearly said they want him to go, but that’s the way it’s heading," said Germain.

Germain said that Tavares is not considered a reliable player by the Gunners or Marseille.

“At the start of the season, he seduced fans and the club. He’s in a role where it’s hard to find high-level players. The Arsenal bosses have the same opinion as the Marseille ones. They don’t see him as a reliable player," said Germain.

He added:

"If Arsenal offer him around in the next transfer window, and Marseille believe it’s worth it, there might be something to work out. Marseille remain attentive, but the likelihood is a return to Arsenal."

Arteta has heavily relied on Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back role this season.

