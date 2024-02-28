Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Takefusa Kubo; club backed to sign Pedro Neto, and more - February 28, 2024

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has taken his team to third in the Premier League after 26 games, and they next face Sheffield United on Monday (February 5).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 28, 2024:

Arsenal want Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have set their sights on Takefusa Kubo, according to Fichajes. The Japanese forward has been in splendid form for Real Sociedad this season and has turned heads at clubs across the continent.

Kubo has scored seven goals and set up four in 30 outings across competitions. The Gunners are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer, and the 22-year-old has popped up on their radar.

Newcastle United are also in the race, and both clubs are willing to trigger Kubo’s €60 million release clause, but Real Madrid could ruin their plans. Los Blancos reportedly have an option to re-sign their former player for half his release clause and also have a sell-on clause inserted in the deal.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United apparently have their eyes on the Japanese as well.

Gunners backed to sign Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to be in the race to sign Pedro Neto in the summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese forward has been a rage this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, registering three goals and 11 assists in 20 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta searching for a new face to share the attacking burden with Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also named Tottenham Hotspur as a possible destination for Neto:

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point.

"We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position."

He continued:

“But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale.

"They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

Neto’s contract with the Midlands club expires in 2027, so he won’t come cheap this summer.

Ruben Neves admits he was close to Emirates move

Ruben Neves moved to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Ruben Neves has revealed that he was close to joining Arsenal last summer. The Portuguese midfielder’s future was subject to speculation last year, with the Gunners heavily linked with the player.

However, a move failed to materialise and Neves ended up moving to the Middle East to join Al-Hilal. Neves recently told SPORT that Barcelona were also desperate to sign him.

“I was close to (signing for) three clubs. It didn’t happen, which saddened me and helped me make the decision to go to Al=Hilal.

"I didn’t want to name names, but Barcelona were one of the hottest. It almost happened, as happened with Arsenal. Then, there was another club outside of England,” said Neves.

He added:

“These were events that accumulated, and, then, with this golden opportunity, I had no doubts about accepting it. (My desire to go to Saudi Arabia) was already hardened by transfers that did not happen.”

The 26-year-old is entering his prime and remains linked with a return to Europe. However, Neves said that he's happy in Saudi Arabia, and a move away is not under consideration right now.

“Playing in Saudi Arabia doesn’t make me feel any different compared to my colleagues in Europe. My physical ability is great. I’m on track to one day be able to return to Europe and play at the highest level.

"But, to be honest, I don’t plan to return soon. Following this path, Saudi Arabia could have one of the most important leagues in the world within two years,” said Neves.

The north London side have moved on from Neves and are unlikely to reignite their interest in the Portuguese.