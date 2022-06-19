Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners working to sign 2 players this week; club face AS Roma competition for Lyon midfielder, and more - June 19, 2022

Arsenal are determined to build on their recent progress under manager Mikel Arteta this summer. The Spaniard took his team to fifth in the Premier League last season and will aim a top-four finish next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are working to sign two players this week. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from AS Roma for the services of a Lyon midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 19, 2022:

Arsenal working to sign two players this week

Gabriel Jesus could move to the Emirates this week.

Arsenal are working to sign two players this week, according to The Daily Mail via The Metro. Mikel Arteta has already roped in Matt Turner and Marquinhos, while also securing the signature of Fabio Vieira. However, the Spanish manager is not done yet and is pushing to sign Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez next.

Jesus is set to leave Manchester City this summer, and the Gunners are leading the race for his signature. Their opening bid of £30 million was rejected by the Cityzens, but an improved offer is likely on the way. A deal is expected to be completed soon, with the player ready to move to the Emirates.

...but been told main priority for Edu these days is Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal plan to push again with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. He's top target for Arsenal, as revealed by @David_Ornstein - Ajax turned down €30m opening bid as they really hope to keep Lisandro....but been told main priority for Edu these days is Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal plan to push again with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. He's top target for Arsenal, as revealed by @David_Ornstein - Ajax turned down €30m opening bid as they really hope to keep Lisandro. ⚪️🔴 #AFC ...but been told main priority for Edu these days is Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta also has his eyes on Martinez as he attempts to add more steel to his backline. The Argentinean's versatility could be key as the north London side seek cover for Kieran Tierney. Ajax rejected Arsenal’s first offer of £30 million, but a deal is expected to cross the line this week.

Gunners face competition from AS Roma for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar has admirers at AS Roma.

The Gunners will face competition from AS Roma for the signature of Houssem Aouar, according to Calciomercato via Cult of Calcio. The Lyon midfielder is a long-term target for Arsenal, who failed in their attempt to sign him last summer. The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder this year but will face competition from the Serie A giants.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has already brought in Nemanja Matic to improve his options in the middle of the park. However, the Portuguese desires an upgrade on Jordan Veretout, who showed signs of regression last season. Mourinho wants Aouar to take Veretout's place in the starting XI next campaign.

Noel Whelan tips Youri Tielemans to replace Granit Xhaka in Mikel Arteta's team

Youri Tielemans is expected to move to the Emirates this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Youri Tielemans would be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The Gunners are working to sign the Belgian midfielder from Leicester City this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said Tielemans can do everything Xhaka does and more.

“I think that’s the competition that Xhaka is looking at as well, isn’t he? They’re looking at that more complete midfield player. Xhaka is one that is very combative in midfield; he can put his foot in but so can Youri Tielemans. When you’re looking at a player, how many goals has Youri Tielemans scored in the Premier League? What effect does he have from set-pieces? He tops Xhaka, no doubt," said Whelan.

He added:

“I think that is the difference there, I think that’s the competition that you’re looking at, is Tielemans for Xhaka. I would love to see Youri Tielemans at Arsenal; I think he would thrive. There was talk about him going to Liverpool as well."

Arsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested. Been told Youri Tielemans is not considering to sign a contract extension with Leicester now - could be an option in September in case he doesn't leave, but not now.Arsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested. Been told Youri Tielemans is not considering to sign a contract extension with Leicester now - could be an option in September in case he doesn't leave, but not now. 🇧🇪 #AFCArsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested.

Whelan also said the north London side are gradually addressing the problem areas of their squad.

"Arsenal are now looking at certain players and positions in their side that, I believe, needed strengthening. They’ve done the centre-halves, which people were begging for. Not just for one year but for probably about seven," said Whelan.

He continued:

“They’ve got those boxes and those jigsaw pieces fitted in. I think that one piece now is that midfield. and I think it is Youri Tielemans. He could take a great step from Leicester. He’s been fantastic there, but I would love to see him in an Arsenal shirt and see what effect he has on that team.”

