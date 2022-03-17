Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan enter race for Lyon star; Gunners interested in Tottenham Hotspur outcast, and more - 17 March 2022

Arsenal succumbed to a 0-2 home defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta's wards were undone by second-half strikes from Diego Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have joined the race to sign a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Arsenal @Arsenal



But the visitors take home the points.



0-2 🟡 (FT)



#ARSLIV A spirited performance.But the visitors take home the points.0-2 🟡 (FT) A spirited performance.But the visitors take home the points.🔴 0-2 🟡 (FT)#ARSLIV https://t.co/81VfN5PH5g

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th March 2022:

Inter Milan enter race for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Houssem Aouar, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The French midfielder has decided to leave Lyon this summer. Arsenal are among the clubs vying for his signature, and the Nerazzurri have now joined the fray.

Aouar has been a constant presence in Les Gones' midfield in the last few seasons. The 23-year-old has appeared over 200 times for the Ligue 1 giants. He is a vital cog in Peter Bosz's plans but is yearning for a new adventure now. The Gunners are long-term admirers of Aouar but have failed in their attempts to take him to the Emirates thus far.

However, Arteta is planning for another attempt at the end of the season. The Spaniard is looking to reinforce his midfield this summer. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka already have a foot out of the Emirates. Albert Sambi Lokonga has so far struggled to adjust to the Premier League. So the north London side want to rope in Aouar to add stability to their roster.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[via #Inter are thinking of Houssem Aouar, who has a contract with Lyon expiring in 2023, to reinforce the midfield.[via @cmdotcom #Inter are thinking of Houssem Aouar, who has a contract with Lyon expiring in 2023, to reinforce the midfield. [via @cmdotcom]

The 23-year-old has the technical nous to slot in seamlessly into Arteta's tactics. He is likely to be available in a cut-price deal, given that his current contract expires in the summer of 2023. However, Arsenal might have to ward off competition from Inter Milan to get their man.

The Serie A giants are also in the market for a midfielder and could be an alluring prospect for Aouar. The reigning Serie A winners remain in the mix for another title this season.

Aouar could be coaxed to become part of Simone Inzaghi's rising stars. The Gunners might need to secure UEFA Champions League football next season to stand a chance of winning the race for the Frenchman.

Arsenal interested in Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Steven Bergwijn, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Dutchman has failed to nail down a permanent place in Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI since arriving in 2020. Spurs have run out of patience with him and attempted to offload the 24-year-old in January. A move failed to materialise, but Bergwijn is unlikely to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The Gunners are planning to bring him to the Emirates. Arteta is assembling a young and dynamic frontline. The Spaniard wants a replacement for the faltering Nicolas Pepe, and Bergwijn could be a fine option. However, given the rivalry between the two teams, a move might be difficult to complete.

Kevin Campbell tips Kieran Tierney to stay

Kieran Tierney has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kevin Campbell has said that Kieran Tierney could stay at the Emirates beyond the summer. The Scottish full-back has popped up on the radar of Real Madrid, who are looking to reinforce their backline this summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Tierney is a future Gunners captain.

"No chance. He’s going nowhere. He’s under contract at Arsenal. Arsenal are not going to sell. Arsenal are trying to build. I just can’t see Real Madrid coming in for Tierney."

He continued:

"He’s performing brilliantly – and he’s next in line for the captaincy. If Lacazette leaves this summer, I think he will be the one Mikel Arteta calls upon to take over that job."

Edited by Bhargav