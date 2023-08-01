Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan pushing for Folarin Balogun; Gunners want David Raya, and more - August 1, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Monaco at the Emirates on Wednesday (August 2) in the Emirates Cup final, an exhibition game. Mikel Arteta’s team are coming off a 5-3 win over Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan remain keen to secure the signature of striker Folarin Balogun. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 1, 2023:

Inter Milan pushing for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun could be off to Italy this summer.

Inter Milan are eager to secure the signature of Folarin Balogun, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The USNMT international has been put up for sale by Arsenal this summer and is wanted at multiple clubs across Europe. The Nerazzurri have identified Balogun as the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A giants are willing to offer €35 million for the 22-year-old.

“It’s difficult. From what I’m hearing Balogun is the favourite option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who is not staying at the club.

"They want Balogun. They believe he is the perfect striker for the present and future of the club, but it’s not easy to reach an agreement with Arsenal,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They are open to a deal for around €35m, but at the moment, this is not enough to convince Arsenal. Balogun loves Arsenal, but he wants to be an important player. He wants to play football, and so this is why Inter are still hopeful and keeping contacts with the player’s camp.”

Arteta strengthened his options in attack this summer by bringing in Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Arsenal want David Raya

David Raya has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eyeing a move for David Raya, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brentford goalkeeper has been quite impressive recently and could take a step up this summer. The Gunners are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside Romano said that the north London side are long-term admirers of the Spaniard.

“I’m told Arsenal’s interest in Raya is genuine – he’s been on their radar for years, and they believe this is a big opportunity on the market. Arsenal have always appreciated him, and Mikel Arteta is a big fan, but now it’ll be down to the clubs to reach an agreement,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“As for Aaron Ramsdale, my understanding is that the idea would be to create competition between Ramsdale and Raya – it’s not a case of replacing the England ‘keeper.”

Arteta is adding options to his squad as he prepares to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Declan Rice backed to win Premier League with Gunners

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

West Ham United legend Mark Noble reckons Declan Rice could win the Premier League with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old left Hammers this summer to join the Gunners on a blockbuster move. The north London side saw off stiff competition from multiple clubs to win the race for his services.

Speaking to The Metro, Noble also backed his former teammate to captain the England national team.

“I have no doubt. I think one day he will be England captain as well, just because of his mannerisms, the way he speaks in the press, the way he plays, he is born for that.

"I have no doubt about that. You have seen the way Mikel Arteta, Edu and the Arsenal owners have done it over the last three or four years, they have invested heavily in young players for the future,” said Noble

He continued:

“You look at their squad now: it is an incredible young squad. Young, athletic and talented players, and they are going to be a really good team this year.

"There is every chance they give Man City a run for their money again, because they’re such a talented squad. I think they (Arsenal) can win the league, of course. They went so close last year. You’ve got an incredible team in Man City with an incredible manager so it will be tough.”

Rice is part of a young and talented backbone Arteta is trying to set up at the Emirates.