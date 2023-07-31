Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan step up Folarin Balogun pursuit; Rob Holding backed to leave, and more - July 31, 2023

Arsenal are putting together their plans for the upcoming season. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season and will look to fare better next campaign.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Gunners striker Folarin Balogun. Elsewhere, defender Rob Holding is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 31, 2023:

Inter Milan step up Folarin Balogun pursuit

Folarin Balogun is wanted in Serie A.

Inter Milan are planning to speed up their efforts to sign Folarin Balogun this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have set their sights on the USNMT international. Bolagun has been put up for sale by Arsenal this summer and is generating great interest across Europe.

The Italian giants are blown away by the player and are eager to take him to Serie A. Inter are ready to initiate talks with the Gunners to facilitate a move. The north London giants are well stocked in attack and want to cash in on the 22-year-old to balance their summer spending.

The Nerazzurri were hoping to sign Romelu Lukaku this year but are least pleased with the player's decision to establish contact with Juventus. Inter have turned to Balogun as an alternative and want to secure his services as soon as possible.

Rob Holding backed to leave Arsenal

Rob Holding is surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Rob Holding could leave the Emirates in the final weeks of the summer.

The 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Arteta and is linked with an exit from Arsenal this year. The Gunners are likely to let him leave for a suitable fee.

Brown told Give Me Sport that he expects Holding to stay in the Premier League

"I think there is interest in the Premier League. But I think he is not high on many of the target lists for defenders that clubs are trying to get," said Brown.

He continued:

"I think you'll see more interest in him during the last week of the transfer window, when teams have moved on from targets they maybe know they can't get anymore and move down their list. I think he'll get a move and I think he will stay in the Premier League."

Jurrien Timber's arrival this summer could be the final nail in the coffin for Holding at the Emirates.

Crystal Palace unlikely to sign Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to sign Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to club insider HLTCO. The Eagles are looking for a new frontman this year and have been linked with the Englishman.

However, HLTCO told Give Me Sport that a move for Nketiah would be difficult to complete this summer.

"I think it is difficult for clubs of our level, and I'm not trying to talk Crystal Palace down here of course, I live and breathe the football club. But to try and get a striker to come in to Crystal Palace who you can hang your hat on for 10, 15, 20 goals a season, is just a very, very difficult thing to do," said HLTCO.

He continued:

"Eddie Nketiah is someone that has been around the Arsenal squad in the Premier League for a fair while now. But I've seen all sorts of fees thrown about in terms of his potential value to Arsenal."

HTLCO added that Palace are unlikely to pay £40 million for Nketiah.

"Anything between 25 to 40 million pounds, and I just don't see a scenario where Crystal Palace will happily spend £40m to land Eddie Nketiah, regardless of the fact that he was part of the squad that obviously finished second last season with Arsenal," said HTLCO.

He concluded:

"I'm just not sure that we have that amount of financial flexibility and would want to put that much in the way of financial backing, I suppose you could say, towards him."

Nketiah remains firmly in Arteta's plans and is unlikely to be sold unless the Gunners receive a very tempting offer.