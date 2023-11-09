Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ivan Toney not a Gunners priority; Thomas Partey wants January exit, and more - November 9, 2023

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Sevilla at the Emirates on Wednesday (November 8) in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka helped secure three crucial points for Mikel Arteta's team.

Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is not a priority for the Gunners ahead of 2024. Elsewhere, Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey wants to leave this winter. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 9, 2023:

Ivan Toney not an Arsenal priority

Ivan Toney is likely to be on the move in January.

Ivan Toney is not a priority for Arsenal in 2024, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The English striker has been on a roll with Brentford in recent seasons and has amassed 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games across competitions. However, the 27-year-old is yet to kick a ball this season, as he remains banned from football till mid-January due to his involvement in illegal betting.

Toney is expected to leave the Bees this winter, and the Gunners are among the clubs eyeing him with interest. Arteta is keen to upgrade his attack as he fights for the Premier League. Toney has the attributes to succeed at the Emirates and could be a huge hit with the north London side.

However, on The Athletic Football podcast, Ornstein said that the Englishman is not atop Arsenal’s wishlist at the moment.

"I’m a bit biased because I really like Ivan Toney. Let’s see if he can adapt. When you’re spending that sort of money, it isn’t trial and error. You want to be certain, but he’s shown no fears about performing at the elite level away from home,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

"I remember away from home against Man City, he was unbelievable in Brentford’s historic win. So, yeah, he might not be at the top of the lists among all of the recruitment and decision makers at Arsenal, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t fit in."

Chelsea have also been linked with the 27-year-old striker.

Thomas Partey wants January exit

Thomas Partey has admirers in Turin.

Thomas Partey wants to leave Arsenal in January, according to TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The Ghanian midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 but has blown hot and cold. He has been rendered redundant following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. The 30-year-old's injury woes have also made it difficult for the north London side to count on him this season.

Partey has missed at least six games due to a groin injury this campaign, registering five appearances, including three at right-back. Arteta was hoping to keep him at the club as a squad option, but the player wants to leave in January.

Juventus were interested in the 30-year-old in the summer and are expected to return for him at the turn of the year. However, Partey wants to stay in the Premier League or move to Spain. Arsenal are likely to sign a new midfielder if the Ghanaian leaves.

Kai Havertz offered to Real Madrid

Kai Havertz (left) has been a disappointment at the Emirates

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Kai Havertz in 2024, according to Defensa Central.

The German midfielder was a target for the La Liga giants this summer, but Arsenal prised him away from Chelsea. They already appear to be regretting that decision, with the 24-year-old struggling to settle down at the Emirates.

Havertz has been used extensively by Arteta this season, registering 17 appearances across competitions. However, with a return of one goal and one assist, it's safe to say that he has not lived up to the billing.

The Gunners have run out of patience with the German and have contacted Los Blancos to offer his services. Arsenal paid £65 million for the 24-year-old but are now willing to let him go for £34 million in January. However, Real Madrid are no longer interested in the German.