Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Jack Wilshere wants Declan Rice at Emirates; Newcastle backed to sign Kieran Tierney, and more - June 10, 2023

Arsenal will be determined to add more quality to their squad this summer after falling short in the Premier League title race. Manager Mikel Arteta is also expected to offload a few players who are surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere wants West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the Emirates. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have been backed to complete a move for Kieran Tierney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 10, 2023:

Jack Wilshere wants Declan Rice at Arsenal

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Jack Wilshere is hoping that Arsenal win the race for Declan Rice. The West Ham United midfielder enters the final year of his contract with the club next month but is not planning to sign a new deal. The Gunners are among the clubs vying for his services.

Speaking to AFTV, Wilshere was full of praise for Rice as he called him a future captain at the Emirates.

“I saw his (Rice’s) interview, I think he made it clear that he knows there’s speculation, and everyone knows that Arsenal are interested. Listen, what Dec’s done for a young player, for his club West Ham, for England, to lift a trophy. But also he’s their main man, to have that on your shoulders at 23, 24 is special," said Wilshere.

He continued:

“So if anyone gets him, I hope it is Arsenal because I think he will be sensational for the next eight to 10 years, and he eventually could be an Arsenal captain. So I hope he does come, but it’s down to him.”

Apart from the north London side, Manchester United also have their eyes on Rice.

Newcastle backed to sign Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at St. James' Park.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has backed Newcastle United to secure the services of Kieran Tierney this summer.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Gunners are ready to let Tierney go this summer amid interest from the Magpies.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor admitted that the Gunners will be wary of strengthening their rivals by allowing the 26-year-old to move to St. James' Park.

"But if Newcastle want to sign Tierney, I think they'll end up getting him, I do believe they're favourites to sign him as well. Obviously, it's an area of their squad where you'd probably say they could do with improving, so I think that's one that makes sense for all parties," said Taylor.

He continued:

"At the same time, you know, Arsenal would be strengthening a rival. So, you know, they're probably going to look to negotiate the best fee possible, and I think Newcastle will probably have a maximum of what they're prepared to pay as well."

Tierney has appeared 36 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up two.

Lazio eyeing Jorginho

Jorginho (left) could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Lazio are interested in Jorginho, according to The Daily Mail (via Sports Mole). The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January but remains linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer.

Arteta is investing heavily on his midfield ths year, with the likes of Rice and Moises Caicedo on his agenda. Jorginho could become surplus to requirements by the end of the summer.

The Italian has previously spoken of a desire to return to his home country, and an opportunity could present itself this year. Lazio are offering him the chance for a reunion with his previous manager Maurizio Sarri.

AC Milan and Napoli also have their eyes on the 31-year-old, who won't be short of options this summer.

