Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Joan Felix wants Emirates move; club most probable destination for Lois Openda, and more - May 13, 2023

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (May 14) in the Premier League. The Gunners will look to pick up three points to pile up the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, attacker Joao Felix is ready to join the Gunners this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are the most probable destination for Lois Openda.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 13, 2023:

Joan Felix wants Emirates move

Joan Felix is expected to be on the move this summer.

Joan Felix is open to joining Arsenal this summer, according to Cadena Cope via TBR Football.

The North London side were interested in the Portuguese in January when he was available on a six-month loan. However, a move failed to materialise, and the 23-year-old ended up joining Chelsea. However, with the Blues set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football, Felix's permanent stay at Stamford Bridge in unlikely.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have already secured a place in the premier European club competition next season. Felix wants to play in the Champions League and is now willing to move to the Emirates to get his wish. Atletico Madrid are likely to cash in on him this summer but are expected to demand a hefty fee for his signature.

Arsenal most probable destination for Lois Openda

Lois Openda has admirers at the Emirates.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Arsenal are the most likely destination for Lois Openda this summer.

The Belgian forward has caught the eye with Lens this season, amassing 19 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions. Apart from the Gunners, Leeds United and Aston Villa are also interested in the 23-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that a move to Elland Road or Villa Park might not appeal to Openda.

"Leeds do have a long-standing interest in the player, as I understand it, but it’s not going to happen while they’re in a relegation battle. Villa being in Europe could make them a more interesting prospect, but I don’t think Openda would be open to dropping down from the Champions League, and Villa are not even guaranteed to be playing in the Europa Conference League at this moment in time," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"Unai Emery’s presence could be attractive, and it’s a project that is starting to spark the interest of some more reputable players around Europe, but it’s going to require patience to get some of these big names to strongly consider a move to Villa Park."

Johnson pointed out that if the Gunners are willing to pay a premium fee, the Belgian could arrive at the Emirates this summer.

“I think that probably makes Arsenal the most likely destination if Openda does move to England. Lens will obviously try to keep as many star names as possible, and Openda would make sense as being a priority in that respect.

"A big offer could turn their heads, but we’ll have to see if Arsenal are willing to pay that much for a striker right now when their priorities will probably be in midfield and defence," wrote Johnson.

Openda could also opt to stay at Lens, given that the Ligue 1 club are likely to appear in the Champions League next season.

Gunners interested in Timothy Castagne

Timothy Castagne is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Timothy Castagne, according to The Mirror. The Gunners are in the market for a new right-back this summer. Takehiro Tomiyasu has lacked incentive in attack, while Ben White in only a stop-gap option for the position. Arteta wants a permanent solution for the issue and has Castagne on his agenda.

The Belgian defender has done well since joining Leicester City, registering two goals and four assists from 39 games across competitions. The 27-year-old is versatile enough to operate in both flanks, which could make him highly useful under Arteta. With the Foxes embroiled in a relegation battle, prising him away this summer may not be too difficult if they go down.

