Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix move not impossible; swap deal for Denzel Dumfries not on cards, more - December 13, 2022

Arsenal are determined to go all the way in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's wards are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 14 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that Joao Felix's move to the Emirates is not impossible. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Inter Milan will not entertain any swap deal for Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 13, 2022:

Joao Felix move not impossible, says Dean Jones

Joao Felix is linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Joao Felix but a move cannot be completely ruled out, according to Dean Jones. The Portuguese's future at Atletico Madrid is not set in stone, with a move in 2023 on the cards. The Gunners are among the clubs monitoring the 23-year-old.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI BREAKING: After Gabriel Jesus’ injury Arsenal have been monitoring Joao Felix’s situation.



According to



Would you like it to happen?🤔 BREAKING: After Gabriel Jesus’ injury Arsenal have been monitoring Joao Felix’s situation.According to @marca , Joao Felix is ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with Arsenal with the player very likely leaving Atletico Madrid next month.Would you like it to happen?🤔 🚨BREAKING: After Gabriel Jesus’ injury Arsenal have been monitoring Joao Felix’s situation.According to @marca, Joao Felix is ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with Arsenal with the player very likely leaving Atletico Madrid next month.Would you like it to happen?🤔 https://t.co/oqeuXwIu0b

Arteta is expected to invest in his attack next year, and Felix is among the players on the manager's wishlist. However, prising the Portuguese away would be a costly affair, as Los Rojiblancos value him at £86 million.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Felix would suit Arteta's style of play.

"In terms of style of play, it’s easy to see that happening, but it would be really punchy to start throwing that sort of money around in this window. But never say never. I was sceptical over them signing Nicolas Pepe, and it happened. They found a way to get it done. So Joao Felix, somebody like Arsenal, I’d probably say unlikely rather than no chance," said Jones.

Felix has appeared 18 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring four goals and setting up three more. At the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 23-year-old bagged a goal and two assists for Portugal, who lost 1-0 to Morocco on Saturday (December 10).

Swap deal for Denzel Dumfries not on cards, says Fabrizio Romano

Denzel Dumfries (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has warned Arsenal that Inter Milan might only accept a cash-only offer for Denzel Dumfries. The 26-year-old was in blistering form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although the Netherlands bowed out in the quarterfinals, Dumfries impressed his potential suitors.

The Gunners are already plotting to take him to the Emirates next year. Arteta remains on the hunt for a natural right-back having mostly utilised Ben White in that role this season. Dumfries has emerged as an option, and the Gunners are even willing to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu as part of their proposal.

Denzel Dumfries @DenzelJMD2 Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… https://t.co/rhBcCWpqRS

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a swap deal is off the cards, and a move is also unlikely in January.

"Inter Milan are not looking for swap deals for Denzel Dumfries, as things stand. Big money or nothing, this is their stance – and the absolute priority is to keep Dumfries at least until the end of the season. So, despite some talk of interest from Arsenal and a swap deal involving Takehiro Tomiyasu, I don’t think Arsenal will invest big money there,” wrote Romano.

The 26-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season.

Arsenal confident of securing two players in 2023

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of completing moves for Youri Tielemans and Mykhaylo Mudryk in 2023, according to Caught Offside.

Both players have already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, who are now working to get them to the Emirates. Arteta wants the complete a move for Mudryk in January, with Shakhtar Donetsk also ready to cash in on the player this winter.

Le African Gooner @leafricangooner Arsenal are feeling increasingly optimistic about the potential signings of both Mykhaylo Mudryk & Youri Tielemans. The club have agreed personal terms with both players. [#AFC Arsenal are feeling increasingly optimistic about the potential signings of both Mykhaylo Mudryk & Youri Tielemans. The club have agreed personal terms with both players. [ @caughtoffside 🚨 Arsenal are feeling increasingly optimistic about the potential signings of both Mykhaylo Mudryk & Youri Tielemans. The club have agreed personal terms with both players. [@caughtoffside] #AFC https://t.co/TyxfmTlYdn

Meanwhile, the north London side are likely to wait till the summer to pick Tielemans up for nothing.

The Belgian is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City but is reluctant to sign a new deal. Arsenal have been in hot pursuit of the 25-year-old for a while and were heavily linked with a move for him this summer.

However, a transfer failed to see the light of day earlier this year. The north London side remain interested in Tielemans but are unwilling to pay for his signature. They're working to sign Danilo from Palmeiras in January, so the arrival of the Brazilian could complicate a move for Tielemans.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes